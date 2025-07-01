×
WWE Unveils Official Poster for Evolution 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
WWE Unveils Official Poster for Evolution 2025

With WWE Evolution 2025 fast approaching, the company has officially unveiled the event’s promotional poster, confirming several high-profile names for the all-women’s premium live event.

Set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Evolution will stream live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix for international viewers. Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the new poster earlier today, spotlighting a range of talent from across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

One of the major takeaways from the poster is the confirmation of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who will appear at the event. Her role was revealed during last night’s SmackDown taping, with the episode scheduled to air this Friday night on USA Network.

Fellow Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is also featured on the poster. Bella was originally set to feud with Liv Morgan leading into Evolution before Morgan suffered a shoulder injury that will keep her out of action for an extended period. At the time, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. With Morgan now sidelined, Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are officially recognized as the current champions.

The poster highlights a loaded roster, including Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Rodriguez & Perez, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, Bayley, Kairi Sane, as well as NXT names Jacy Jayne, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker.

This will mark the second-ever WWE Evolution event, following the inaugural show in 2018. The card is already shaping up to be a major showcase for WWE’s women’s division with the following matches confirmed:

  • Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will defend her title against Rhea Ripley

  • NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will put her title on the line against Jordynne Grace

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez will defend in a fatal four-way tag match, featuring one team each from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT

  • A battle royal will determine the challenger for the Women’s Championship at WWE Clash in Paris

