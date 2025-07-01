Multiple AEW Contracts Winding Down, WWE Eyeing Select Talent

Several AEW stars are nearing the end of their current contracts, and WWE is reportedly keeping a close watch on some of them as negotiations and potential departures loom.

According to a report from Mark of BodySlam.net (@WrestleMobs), WWE has strong interest in Danhausen and the tag team Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). All three are said to have contracts set to expire shortly, and sources suggest there could be developments “sooner rather than later.” This aligns with a prior report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who stated that Danhausen’s AEW deal is expected to run out in July, and confirmed WWE’s interest in Private Party at the early discussion stage.

In addition, Chris Jericho’s current AEW contract is set to expire at the end of this year. Renee Paquette’s deal, which includes both on-air and backstage producer responsibilities, is believed to run through August, along with fellow performers Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of 2.0.

Contrary to some internet rumors, Jon Moxley’s contract is reportedly secure through 2027, and there have been no signs of internal changes related to his status with AEW.

As these expirations approach, the spotlight turns to how AEW will navigate its roster stability and whether it can hold onto valued midcard and crossover talent amid outside interest.

