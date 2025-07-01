WWE Raw Viewership Slips Slightly on Netflix for June 23

WWE Monday Night Raw experienced a modest dip in global viewership for its June 23 episode on Netflix, despite delivering a packed night of action and storyline development. According to Netflix’s official Tudum website, the episode brought in 2.6 million viewers worldwide, placing it fourth among English-language TV shows for the week.

Although the total viewership was slightly down from the 2.7 million who tuned in on June 16, the June 23 broadcast actually saw an uptick in total watch time, with 5.2 million hours viewed compared to 5.0 million the previous week. Raw remained a top 10 title in six countries globally. For perspective, the top performer that week, “The Waterfront: Season 1,” earned 11.6 million views.

The episode featured a high-stakes main event with Cody Rhodes facing Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match. Additional highlights included Becky Lynch defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley, a sit-down interview with Goldberg, and a storyline-shaping promo from Seth Rollins and his new faction.

