×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Viewership Slips Slightly on Netflix for June 23

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
WWE Raw Viewership Slips Slightly on Netflix for June 23

WWE Monday Night Raw experienced a modest dip in global viewership for its June 23 episode on Netflix, despite delivering a packed night of action and storyline development. According to Netflix’s official Tudum website, the episode brought in 2.6 million viewers worldwide, placing it fourth among English-language TV shows for the week.

Although the total viewership was slightly down from the 2.7 million who tuned in on June 16, the June 23 broadcast actually saw an uptick in total watch time, with 5.2 million hours viewed compared to 5.0 million the previous week. Raw remained a top 10 title in six countries globally. For perspective, the top performer that week, “The Waterfront: Season 1,” earned 11.6 million views.

The episode featured a high-stakes main event with Cody Rhodes facing Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match. Additional highlights included Becky Lynch defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley, a sit-down interview with Goldberg, and a storyline-shaping promo from Seth Rollins and his new faction.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy