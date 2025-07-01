WWE Set to Host Three Major Events in Saudi Arabia in 2026

WWE is preparing to significantly expand its premium live event schedule in Saudi Arabia beginning in 2026. According to a new report, the company is expected to increase its presence in the region with three major events slated for next year.

This development follows the announcement that the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The report also indicates that two additional events are being targeted for May and November 2026, although titles and formats for those shows have not yet been finalized. This marks a notable shift from WWE’s 2025 schedule, which currently includes only one Saudi-based event.

The potential November event has sparked speculation about Survivor Series, which traditionally takes place during Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. A source within WWE told Fightful that if the November event were to become Survivor Series, the company would reschedule it to avoid the logistical challenge of an international event over a major U.S. holiday.

Preparations for the 2026 Royal Rumble are expected to begin soon. WWE’s long-term deal with Saudi Arabia currently requires the company to deliver two major events per year in the country, making this planned expansion particularly significant for both sides.

