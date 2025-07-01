WWE 2K25 Set for Nintendo Switch 2 Release on July 23

WWE 2K issued the following:

Pre-orders available today for all three editions offering on-the-go gameplay and robust feature set

Today, 2K announced July 23, 2025, as the official release date for the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of WWE 2K25. Pre-order is available today for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, which will support the full set of WWE 2K25 game modes and match types, while also offering the ability to play offline modes on-the-go, and online modes with internet connection.* The Bloodline Edition features Roman Reigns and the members of the dominant Bloodline faction on the cover, the Deadman Edition features the iconic Undertaker, and The Standard Edition, features cover star Roman Reigns and his former “Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

WWE 2K25 includes an array of new features, and improvements on existing fan-favorites, including:

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty : The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by the “Wise Man” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties - The Bloodline, and the Anoa’i, Fatu and Maivia families. Players are invited to relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline through iconic historical moments. Relive key victories including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring ‘93, and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in ‘97. Change history and bring more glory to The Bloodline by avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. Create history with fantasy match-ups, including the Wild Samoans vs the Dudley Boyz. Wrestling Junkie, USA TODAY Sports called 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty “a fantastic trip down memory lane.” Check out the trailer here;

An interactive world made up of four districts built around different WWE themes, Screen Rant noted, “The Island seems like a fresh and inventive new take.” Available only on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5® and Xbox Series X|S, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and “Rule Beyond the Ring.” Check out the trailer here; A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The roster IGN called “absolutely stacked” features over 300 playable characters including Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Naomi, Ethan Page, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, and more. Check out the full roster here;

The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own Custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more; DLC Season Pass: Available individually and via Season Pass, Ringside Pass, and in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition, five star-studded DLC character packs are planned, with two currently available and three more scheduled to roll out in the months ahead. Featuring a slew of surprise celebrity guests including basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal, fan-favorite WWE Superstars including Penta, The Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace, plus WWE Legends, including Mark Henry, the New Age Outlaws, Jesse Ventura, New Jack, Junkyard Dog and Tito Santana, the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap offers something for everyone.

WWE 2K25 Editions

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition: Available for $69.99; Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack **, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars - Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan - plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island;

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition: Available for $99.99; The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack , plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager; Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC;

WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition : Available for $129.99; In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition , The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass ( Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost ), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack , which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition ; The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack , which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. This pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC; Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack , which features the currently available WrestleMania 41 Arena, plus two WrestleMania 41 Superstar Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new playable Superstar, which will all be available at a later date.***

*WWE 2K25, Internet connection and 2K Account (minimum age varies) required to access bonus content and online features, including DLC, The Island, and MyFACTION. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Terms apply. nintendo.com/purchase-terms/. Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

**Pre-order bonus offer available through July 22, 2025. The Wyatt Sicks Pack is included with Deadman and The Bloodline editions. For digital pre-orders, items will be automatically entitled in-game. For physical pre-orders, items will be redeemed in game via code provided in-box. Terms apply.

***Exact release date of the WrestleMania 41 Pack content to be announced soon and subject to change.

****Based on Metacritic scores on Xbox as of July 1, 2025.