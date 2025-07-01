Vince McMahon and WWE Fight to Block Discovery in Janel Grant Lawsuit

Vince McMahon and WWE are pushing back against Janel Grant’s legal team in the latest development surrounding her lawsuit. As reported by Post Wrestling, both parties filed opposition on Monday aimed at preventing Grant from acquiring a broad collection of internal documents as part of her ongoing legal battle.

McMahon’s attorneys claim that Grant has not met the legal requirements to request discovery prior to arbitration and accused her team of launching what they called an “improper fishing expedition.” WWE echoed those sentiments in their filing, arguing that the motion was “a transparent attempt to circumvent the Court’s stay order and initiate full merits discovery before the Court is able to decide Defendants’ motions to compel arbitration.”

The legal filings were in response to a recent motion by Grant’s legal team seeking access to various communications and documents. These included emails between Vince and Linda McMahon, internal WWE board materials, and multiple versions of the non-disclosure agreement central to the case. Grant alleges she was pressured into signing the NDA under coercive conditions.

WWE’s response stated that Grant has “failed to present any allegations, let alone ‘reliable evidence’ that she did not intend to be bound by the arbitration provision or that the agreement to arbitrate was induced by fraud or duress.”

