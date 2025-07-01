New Promotion, Veteran Pro Wrestling, To Honor US Military Vets - Announce Debut Event Featuring WWE, ECW, TNA, NWA Stars

With the 4th of July just days away and patriotism on the rise thanks in no small part to the recent success of Operation Midnight Hammer, this news report warms the red blooded, real American heart of this reporter. Veteran Pro Wrestling! Check out the information below:

First Military Veteran Pro Wrestling Faction Veteran Pro Wrestling www.veteranprowrestling.com was founded in 2012 by a group of military veterans, and first responders in New London, Connecticut. VPW's mission is to utilize professional wrestling as a therapeutic tool to help build people in a positive way, especially military veterans and first responders. Their goal is to help heal individuals by educating and involving them in the performing arts. Each production aims to support community causes, and organizations/ individuals associated with military veterans, first responders. The professional wrestlers involved act as mentors and are part of the VPW therapeutic outreach program. ECW legend Tommy Cairo, who is also a licensed drug counselor, oversees that program. Many of them come from major organizations such as WWE, AEW, NWA, ECW, TNA, ROH, and WCW. VPW united with Allied Independent Wrestling Federation, Pure Vanguard Wrestling, Rockin 4 Vets, Atomic Legacy Wrestling, Wrestling N Wrecovery, & United States Wrestling Federation Veteran Pro Wrestling will be having a massive family friendly fanfest, pro wrestling event and Veteran Pro Wrestling Hall of Honor induction ceremony on September 6, 2025, at VFW Post 10209 address 14736 Edward R Noll Dr, Spring Hill, FL, United States, Florida. The event starts at 6:30. VPW will give 40 free tickets to Veterans, first responders and their families. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and the proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Veterans Florida www.veteransflorida.org They are also involving the autism community to help spread awareness and understanding. Some of the featured matches that evening will be the inaugural AIWF United States Six Man Championship will be up for grabs The Pitbulls ECW original Pitbull #1 Gary Wolf and Pitbull # 3 Christopher Annino, with Navy Veteran/ former TNA superstar Jesse Neal managed by first lady of wrestling Missy Hyatt and accompanied by USMC Veteran Peter Shanks. They will be going against Alex the Body HK, and NWA’s Rewind Society managed by ECW original Bill Alfonzo. Newly crowned NWA television champion Bryan Idol will defend his title in a triple threat match against The Hired Gun and former WWE / NXT Champion Danny Briggs. Other matches include for the (unofficial) Soviet Heavyweight championship NWA’s The Real Drago with Russian Manimal Volkoff, and manager Marsha Maraschino vs former TNA wrestler Deimos, and for the first time NWA’s Natalia Markova vs former ROH wrestler Teal Piper. This is the first professional wrestling event in history to feature First responders and Veterans as professional wrestlers on a card. It’s the first to feature an all-military veteran professional wrestling faction, The Star-Spangled Butt Kickers. The faction consists of US Army Veterans Johnny Faith, Noah Starinsky, Nick Quiñones. It was originally formed by former firefighter Christopher Annino, and Army Veteran Jared Keefe aka Paul Severe in 2012. Tickets are available https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-pro-wrestling-presents-september-to-remember-tickets-1415654734419?aff=ebdsoporgprofile A documentary will be produced through ECUSA TV https://www.ecusatv.com/ in regard to this historical event.