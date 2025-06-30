WWE Monday Night Raw Results - June 30, 2025

Tonight on RAW, we have appearances from Rhea Ripley & Gunther, Sheamus takes on Rusev, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defend their Tag Team Championships against The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), Penta & Sami Zayn team up and collide with Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, The GM's of RAW and SmackDown will be on hand with WWE Evolution announcements and more!

Check back for live results.

Clips from Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia are shown. We then cut to clips of Sami Zayn, Penta, The New Day, and Sheamus walking backstage.

RAW kicks off with Rhea Ripley as she makes her way out to the ring for a special announcement. Ripley welcomes us to Monday Night Mami and lets us know that she's been thinking about what's next for her. Since Evolution is just around the corner, Ripley says she needs to get her priorities straight. Iyo Sky interrupts Ripley and makes her way out to the ring. Sky tells Ripley that Evolution can't happen without her and Ripley can't be on top without her title. Sky says Adam Pearce has given her the option to choose her opponent at Evolution. Sky says she wants to defend against the best - and she thinks that's Rhea Ripley. Ripley tells Sky that she has nothing but respect for her, but if that's what she wants she needs to know that Ripley will stop at nothing to get the Women's Championship. Ripley tells Sky if she wants that, she'll get that and Ripley accepts the challenge.

Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are backstage. Mysterio wishes Balor and McDonagh luck in their match. AJ Styles walks up to Mysterio who tells Styles that he's not cleared to wrestle and shows Styles a doctor's note. Styles tells Mysterio that he'll take his IC Title when he's cleared.

Match 1 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day(c) (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) -vs- The Judgement Day (JD McDonagh & Finn Balor)

We get the bell, Balor and Kingston start off. Kingston offers Balor some bread and Balor knocks it out of Kingston's hand. Balor catches Kingston as he tries to kick Balor and they lock up right after. Kingston kicks Balor and Balor dropkicks Kingston via roll through. McDonagh is tagged in and Kingston is double teamed. McDonagh leg drops on Kingston and covers for a quick one count. McDonagh kicks Kingston in the corner and tosses him out of the ring. McDonagh kicks Kingston off the apron and then Kingston trips him up on the ropes. Woods is tagged in and he comes off the top rope and kicks him on the back of the neck while he's hung up and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, McDonagh is double teamed by The New Day and then Kingston climbs the ropes and takes down McDonagh and covers him for a near fall. Kingston mounts McDonagh and punches him several times. Woods is tagged in and Woods and McDonagh trade chops in the middle of the ring. Woods kicks McDonagh several times and McDonagh hits a spike undercut on Woods. McDonagh drives Woods face first into the mat and Kingston is tagged in and McDonagh tags Balor. Balor takes out Kingston and Woods and then slams down Kingston and covers for a near fall. Kingston is chopped in the corner and Kingston kicks Balor in the corner. Balor takes down Kingston with a sling blade. Kingston jumps and hits a knee to Balor's face and both men are laid out. Woods and McDonagh are tagged in. Woods is launched to the outside and McDonagh hits a springboard moonsault to the outside on Woods. Back in the ring, McDonagh goes for a moonsault but Woods gets his knees up. Balor is tagged in and Woods gets caught up and Balor goes for the Coup de Grace but hits McDonagh. The New Day hits The Midnight Hour on Balor and Kingston covers Balor for a two count. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise but misses. Balor and Kingston try rolling each other up and fail at getting the pin. Woods clocks Balor with the title and Kingston covers Balor and Balor kicks out. McDonagh is tagged in and McDonagh hits a Spanish Fly on Woods and covers and Kingston breaks the pin. Kingston knocks Balor off the apron and jumps out onto him and Balor hits a SlingBlade on Kingston. Back in the ring, McDonagh hits a moonsault on Woods and Balor hits The Coup de Grace on Woods and covers him for the win.

Winners and NEW WWE World Tag Team Champions: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

After the match, Dominik Mysterio comes out to celebrate with his buds as pyro goes off. The trio celebrate and head backstage.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Bayley backstage. She asks Bayley where her head is at now, Bayley says she should be the IC Champ right now but she would have won if it wasn't for Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria comes by and she argues with Bayley. They both talk about how this is personal for both of them and they both have issues with Becky Lynch. Adam Pearce breaks them up and says they have a match tonight and the winner is the new number one contender.

Sheamus is seen stretching backstage. Maxxine Dupri, Natalya and Akira Tozawa come by and fist bump him.

American Made is backstage. Chad Gable tells his team to hold down the fort while he's out for surgery. Adam Pearce comes by and tells Gable he wishes him luck while he's out. Pearce asks if El Grande Americano will still be around and Gable tells Pearce that Americano is a busy man. Gable tells The Creed Brothers to listen to Ivy Nile while he's gone.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce talk backstage. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh walk up to them and give them suggestions as to what they can do about the Women's Tag Titles.

Balor suggests Roxanne Perez to take the other belt as Liv Morgan is out.

Pearce and Aldis deliberate and say they agree - but they'll have to prove themselves at Evolution in a 4-Way Tag match against a team from RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Match 2: Rusev -vs- Sheamus

We get the bell, Sheamus and Rusev stare at each other and talk smack to each other. Rusev pushes Sheamus and they lock up. They lock up again and battle for power. Sheamus gets Rusev in a headlock and Sheamus is swung into the ropes and they collide and neither man moves. They collide again and no movement. Both men start exchanging blows and Rusev is sent in the corner. Rusev flies out of the corner with a clothesline in Sheamus. Sheamus now takes Rusev down with a clothesline and then hits The Predator on Rusev. Rusev kicks Sheamus in the corner and Sheamus switches it up and punches Rusev in the corner. Rusev powerbombs Sheamus. Sheamus gets sent to the outside and Rusev punches Sheamus. Sheamus hits a powerslam off of the apron on Rusev to the outside and we cut to commercial.

Back to the show, Rusev has Sheamus in a chin lock and then Rusev kicks Sheamus down to the mat. Sheamus lifts up Rusev and slams him into the corner. Rusev kicks down Sheamus and slaps him in the corner. Rusev continues to kick Sheamus and Sheamus explodes out of the corner and punches Rusev. Rusev gets dropped by a back breaker and hits a top rope double knee on Rusev. Sheamus covers Rusev who kicks out immediately. Sheamus kicks Rusev in the neck and Rusev comes back with a spinning heel kick and covers and Sheamus kicks out. Rusev slams down Sheamus and covers again, and Sheamus kicks out. Rusev runs into a boot by Sheamus. Sheamus climbs the ropes and Rusev joins him. Rusev superplexes Sheamus and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Sheamus hits White Noise on Rusev. Rusev headbutts Sheamus and they both punch each other in the middle of the ring. Rusev kicks Sheamus a couple of times and then runs into a powerslam by Sheamus. Sheamus gives Rusev the 10 beats but goes for 15 beats. Rusev crumples onto the apron and then rolls into the ring. Sheamus goes for the Brogue kick but Rusev catches him and clocks him. Sheamus hits two running knees on Rusev and Rusev barely kicks out. Sheamus goes to powerbomb Rusev but Rusev slams down Sheamus and kicks him to the mat. Rusev puts Sheamus in The Accolade and Sheamus stands up out of the hold and drives Rusev in the corner. Both men tumble over the ropes to the outside. Sheamus hits a Brogue kick on Rusev outside the ring and Rusev almost gets counted out. Rusev slams Sheamus' head against the ring post. Both men are on the top rope and are punching each other. Rusev gauges Sheamus' eyes and then pulls out off the padding on the turnbuckle. Sheamus lands sternum first on the buckle and Rusev hits a Mashka Kick and gets the win.

Winner: Rusev

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis show up in a video package about Evolution. They say there will be a battle royal where the winner will get a title shot at Clash of Champions.

Jackie Redmond talks to American Made. Ivy Nile says they have a lot of work ahead of them. El Grande Americano shows up and he's a foot taller than the old one. Redmond asks for American Made's views on what they just say. Nile says no comment and Redmond goes to Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross attacks Zayn before Redmond can interview him. Kross brutalizes Zayn and hits him with a metal bar. Scarlett takes Kross away and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Gunther is on his way to the ring to address the whole Bill Goldberg drama. Gunther says he's out here to talk about Bill Goldberg and talks about Goldberg's career highlights. Gunther says he's not afraid of a 58 year old man who wants to go out on Gunther's expense. He says that isn't going to happen. Gunther says he's capable of beating Goldberg in under three minutes but that's not his goal. His goal is to embarrass Goldberg and he'll take his time to do that. He tells Goldberg that he's going to bully Goldberg and push him around like a piece of crap and there's nothing Goldberg can do about it. Gunther says he'll expose that Goldberg never had "it". And after he's done with Goldberg, who is next? Seth Rollins' music hits and he comes out with Paul Heyman. Rollins says he's out here to congratulate Gunther. Rollins says they went across the world to make sure CM Punk wasn't champion and they succeeded. But as it stands, his MitB contract is here for him to unleash fury on both champions. CM Punk's music hits and he runs down to the ring. Rollins and Punk start fighting in the ring. Punk takes down Rollins who runs out of the ring as Punk calls him a coward. Punk pushes Gunther down and leaves and Rollins poses in the crowd and LA Knight attacks him. Rollins and Knights fight in the lobby and concourse area.

Backstage, The Judgement Day celebrates. Roxanne Perez has the second tag title. Raquel Rodriguez has reservations about Liv Morgan being replaced. Balor says they should vote to see if Perez should be a new member of Judgement Day. Balor, and McDonagh vote yes, Mysterio says he needs to talk to Morgan and Balor makes him decide now. It's official, Perez is part of Judgement Day. Perez says she's here for anything they need - and she'll start by taking out Kairi Sane.

A pirate themed video package for Kairi Sane plays. The Pirate Princess is here.

Match 3: Bayley -vs- Lyra Valkyria

We get the bell and the women lock up. Bayley takes down Valkyria with a shoulder check and Valkyria comes back with a hip toss on Bayley. Valkyria rolls up Bayley for a two count. Bayley and Valkyria roll around on the ring exchanging take downs. Bayley hits a basement clothesline and covers Valkyria for a near fall. Valkyria kicks Bayley and rolls her up for a two count. Bayley goes for a top rope elbow but Valkyria catches her and counters into a hold. Bayley goes for a catapult and Bayley slams Valkyria into the corner. Valkyria gets put in a Boston Crab, but Bayley keeps her in the middle of the ring. Valkyria counters and rolls up Bayley for a two count. Both women collide with each other in the middle of the ring and we get a break.

Back to RAW, Valkyria gets guillotined on the second rope and then climbs the ropes but Bayley meets her there. Bayley hits a superplex on Valkyria and covers her for a near fall. Valkyria is clotheslined down a couple times and is suplexed by Bayley. Valkyria rolls out of the ring and Bayley runs out and uses the steel steps to hit an elbow on Valkyria. Valkyria is covered for a near fall in the ring. Valkyria hits a swinging neckbreaker on Bayley and covers her for a two count. Valkyria goes for a Tornado DDT but Bayley counters and hits a sunset flip bomb on Valkyria and covers for a two count. Bayley connects with shoulder checks on Valkyria in the corner. Valkyria hits a gutwrench powerbomb on Bayley and covers for a near fall. Both women headbutt each other and continue with punches and clotheslines on each other. They now trade pinning attempts and they both pin each other and the match ends in a draw.

Winners: Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

After the match, Valkyria beats on Bayley and throws her over the barricades. Bayley punches Valkyria and they fight in to the crowd.

Jackie Redmond talks to CM Punk backstage. Punk says he's ready to take out whoever is in his way. LA Knight comes by and Punk tells Knight to stay out of his way and to get to the back of the line. Knight says he is the line.

Sami Zayn is being attended to backstage. Penta comes by and asks him if he's ready for their match after being attacked by Karrion Kross. Zayn says he's ready.

Paul Heyman hypes up Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker before their match.

Match 4: Sami Zayn & Penta -vs- Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

Penta and Breakker start off and they lock up. Breakker slams down Penta and Penta gets up and doesn't back down. Breakker slams his shoulder into Penta in the corner. Penta takes down Breakker with a headscissors and then kicks Breakker in the corner. Penta hits another hurricanrana on Breakker and Zayn is tagged in. Breakker is double teamed and then Zayn chops him in the corner. Breakker kicks down Zayn and Breakker runs the ropes and connects with a clothesline on Zayn. Reed is tagged in and Zayn is hit with some chops. Zayn is splashed in the corner and Zayn then kicks Reed and hits a double axe handle off the middle rope and then tags in Penta. Zayn and Penta double team Reed and knock him out of the ring, Breakker is sent outside too and Penta and Zayn hit suicide splashes onto Breakker and Reed and we get a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Reed and Breakker double team Penta. Reed gets Penta in a submission hold in the middle of the ring and then gets knocked down with a forearm to his back. Penta kicks Reed and tags in Zayn. Zayn punches out Reed in the corner and then tries to take down Reed with clotheslines but Reed kicks him instead. Reed is knocked outside the ring, and Breakker gets sent out as well. Zayn hits The Rami Express and takes down both Reed and Breakker. Reed is pushed back in the ring, and Zayn gets on the top rope and Reed catches him with a right hand. Reed and Zayn are now on the top rope and Zayn hits a sunset flip powerbomb off the top rope and covers Reed for a near fall. Reed hits a Death Valley Driver on Zayn and covers him for a two count. Breakker is tagged in and Zayn clocks both Reed and Breakker. Reed punches Zayn out of the ring and Breakker flies off the apron and clotheslines Zayn onto the announce desk and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Breakker has Zayn on the mat and Breakker puts Zayn in a body lock. Breakker beats on Zayn so he cannot tag out to Penta. Zayn throws Breakker out of the ring and crawls to Penta but Breakker stops him. Reed is tagged in and Zayn finally tags out to Penta. Breakker is tagged in and Penta splashes onto Breakker and hits a slingblade on Breakker. Penta gets Reed out of the ring and then hits his handstand double kick on Breakker. Penta hits The Sacrifice on Breakker. Breakker military presses Penta and Penta counters to a DDT and covers Breakker for a two count. Penta climbs the ropes and Heyman gets on the apron and distracts the ref. Reed knocks down Penta and Breakker hits The Frankensteiner and tags in Reed. Reed slams down Penta and covers him and Zayn breaks the hold. Reed disposes of Zayn and goes for Tsunami but Penta moves sending Reed crashing to the mat. Zayn and Breakker are tagged in and Zayn hits an exploder into the corner on Breakker. Zayn goes for The Helluva kick but Breakker clotheslines him. Breakker goes to spear Zayn but Zayn hits an elbow and covers Breakker. Reed breaks the pin and sends Penta out of the ring. In the ring, Zayn tries for the Blue Thunder Bomb on Reed but can't. Reed is then suplexed by Zayn and Breakker then spears Zayn and gets the win.

Winners: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

After the match, Penta is speared by Breakker. Reed and Breakker go to beat up Zayn and Penta some more, when Jey Uso comes out with a chair. Uso clocks Breakker with a chair a couple times and then turns his attention to Reed. Uso gets in the ring and punches Reed and then superkicks him. Uso then gets the chair and smacks Reed with the chair sending him out of the ring. Uso helps Zayn to his feet and Penta roll back in the ring and the trio celebrate in the ring as we get the end credits.