Ric Flair Confirms Upcoming Surgery, Asks for Prayers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
Ric Flair has revealed that he will be undergoing surgery, asking fans for their support as he navigates another serious health matter.

The wrestling legend posted on X with the message, “Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile,” along with two photos: one close-up of his forehead and another that appears to show a long surgical scar on his abdomen. While Flair previously had major abdominal surgery in 2017, it is not confirmed whether the current image is connected to that earlier operation.

Flair recently canceled an appearance after disclosing a diagnosis of melanoma, a potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer. He addressed the situation at the time by writing, “I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past. Melanoma, I Have Found Out, Is Nothing To Play With.”

Flair’s last appearance on AEW programming took place during the May 17 episode of Collision, which included a tribute to the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael following his passing in April after a long battle with ALS.

