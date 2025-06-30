WarGames Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2025, Roman Reigns Featured in Promotion

WWE has officially announced key details for Survivor Series 2025, which will once again feature the WarGames format as its central attraction.

For the fourth consecutive year, WWE’s annual November Premium Live Event will carry the “Survivor Series: WarGames” branding. This year’s installment is set to take place on Saturday, November 29, at the open-air Petco Park in San Diego, California. Notably, this marks the first time in history that Survivor Series will be held at an outdoor stadium.

WWE has confirmed that both a men’s and women’s WarGames match will be part of the event, though the competitors have not yet been announced.

In promotion of the show, a new event poster has been released, featuring Roman Reigns, who has not been seen on WWE programming since the aftermath of WrestleMania 41. Reigns is expected to return soon to take part in the build to SummerSlam but may step away again afterward to begin filming for the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie in Australia.

Also featured on the poster are top stars including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Jey Uso, and Penta.

Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres, can seat nearly 40,000 fans before the stage configuration is factored in. WWE is collaborating with the San Diego Tourism Marketing District to host the event.

Ticket pre-sale opens on July 9 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, with general public sales beginning on July 11.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member