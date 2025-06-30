Backstage Details Emerge on WWE’s Netflix Series “Unreal” with More Episodes Already Planned

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to wield major influence behind the scenes in WWE, with new details revealing his involvement in the shaping of the upcoming Netflix documentary series, WWE: Unreal. A report from Post Wrestling states that Johnson’s team offered direct notes and feedback on the episodes in which he is featured, helping to shape how key moments involving him are portrayed.

The five-part series, a collaboration between Omaha Productions and NFL Films, will debut on Netflix on July 29 and has drawn early comparisons to HBO’s Hard Knocks due to its backstage access and candid storytelling. The Rock is prominently featured in Episode 4, which focuses on John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber and The New Day’s shift to a darker character presentation.

Sources claim that Johnson’s input helped ensure that his on-screen and off-screen narrative aligned with the standards of his team. WWE President Nick Khan and longtime associate Brian Gewirtz also appear in the same episode. Paul “Triple H” Levesque serves as both narrator and central figure throughout the series, but Johnson’s reported influence underscores his growing power in WWE’s media landscape.

In addition to covering WrestleMania 41, the Royal Rumble, and Raw’s Netflix debut, WWE: Unreal has reportedly begun production on a second season, with another five episodes set for release in 2026.

