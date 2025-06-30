×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILER: WWE Hall of Famer Set for Raw Return Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
SPOILER: WWE Hall of Famer Set for Raw Return Tonight

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly backstage at tonight’s Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is expected to appear live on the show. According to PWInsider.com, Stratus is set to begin a new storyline that will lead into the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

This marks her first major involvement with WWE since her 2023 heel run, where she teamed with Zoey Stark in a lengthy feud against Becky Lynch. That rivalry ended at the Payback Premium Live Event last September, where Lynch defeated Stratus inside a steel cage.

Stratus’s appearance is expected to coincide with a significant announcement by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis concerning Evolution 2. Tonight’s Raw, airing live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Netflix at 8 p.m. EDT, will also include a message from World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER to Bill Goldberg, Rhea Ripley opening the show, and a World Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The Judgment Day. Additionally, Sami Zayn will team with Penta to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who will have Paul Heyman in their corner.

