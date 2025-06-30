×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Matt Jackson Shares Painful Injury Update Following AEW Double or Nothing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
Matt Jackson Shares Painful Injury Update Following AEW Double or Nothing

Matt Jackson has opened up about just how badly he was hurt following AEW’s brutal Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, were involved in one of the most chaotic and high-impact matches in AEW history during the pay-per-view. While it was clear both men took serious punishment, the full extent of Matt Jackson’s injuries had not been made public, until now.

In a candid video shared on his YouTube channel, Matt gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how he was feeling immediately after the match and the following day. He revealed that he suffered a pulled hamstring during the bout and had to ice it right away. The pain was significant enough that he needed to wrap the leg for support.

Jackson also admitted to having a sleepless night after the match, managing just three hours of rest due to extreme discomfort. Things were made worse by swelling in his left knee, which caused him difficulty walking, and pain in his neck that only added to his overall suffering. Reflecting on the aftermath, Jackson told his brother Nick that this might have been the most physically drained he had ever felt following a match.

“I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s, it’s a pulled hamstring. I’m just out here icing my big old hamstring because I got hurt. I woke up, I slept maybe three hours, I was so uncomfortable all night. I feel really bad, I’m not feeling it.

My left knee’s also swollen, so I’m having a hard time walking. Look at these hairy things, I just shaved my legs. And my neck’s kind of hurting too. I was texting my brother, I think this is the worst I’ve ever felt after a match in my career. Overall like my whole body, this is bad.”

Despite the pain, Jackson appeared in good spirits during the video and maintained his sense of humor, but the toll of the match was undeniable.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy