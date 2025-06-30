Matt Jackson Shares Painful Injury Update Following AEW Double or Nothing

Matt Jackson has opened up about just how badly he was hurt following AEW’s brutal Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, were involved in one of the most chaotic and high-impact matches in AEW history during the pay-per-view. While it was clear both men took serious punishment, the full extent of Matt Jackson’s injuries had not been made public, until now.

In a candid video shared on his YouTube channel, Matt gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how he was feeling immediately after the match and the following day. He revealed that he suffered a pulled hamstring during the bout and had to ice it right away. The pain was significant enough that he needed to wrap the leg for support.

Jackson also admitted to having a sleepless night after the match, managing just three hours of rest due to extreme discomfort. Things were made worse by swelling in his left knee, which caused him difficulty walking, and pain in his neck that only added to his overall suffering. Reflecting on the aftermath, Jackson told his brother Nick that this might have been the most physically drained he had ever felt following a match.

“I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s, it’s a pulled hamstring. I’m just out here icing my big old hamstring because I got hurt. I woke up, I slept maybe three hours, I was so uncomfortable all night. I feel really bad, I’m not feeling it.

My left knee’s also swollen, so I’m having a hard time walking. Look at these hairy things, I just shaved my legs. And my neck’s kind of hurting too. I was texting my brother, I think this is the worst I’ve ever felt after a match in my career. Overall like my whole body, this is bad.”

Despite the pain, Jackson appeared in good spirits during the video and maintained his sense of humor, but the toll of the match was undeniable.