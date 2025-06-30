×
Report: WWE Eyeing Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for Evolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
WWE could be preparing a blockbuster showdown for its upcoming all-women’s premium live event, Evolution. According to a report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, one major match under internal discussion would see Rhea Ripley go one-on-one with IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship.

Although the bout has yet to be confirmed, it is being considered as a possible marquee clash, bringing together two of WWE’s most powerful and skilled female competitors on one of the biggest stages dedicated entirely to women’s wrestling.

Ripley currently lacks a defined opponent, and SKY’s next challenger also remains up in the air. With WWE looking to stack the card for Evolution, this potential title match would be a fitting centerpiece.

