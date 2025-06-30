Asuka Issues Warning After Queen of the Ring Loss to Jade Cargill

Asuka has broken her silence following her loss to Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring final at WWE Night of Champions, which took place on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The high-stakes WWE Premium Live Event featured two major tournament conclusions. Cargill earned the Queen of the Ring crown with a win over Asuka, while Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over Randy Orton to become King of the Ring.

After the match, Cargill expressed her respect and gratitude for stepping into the ring with Asuka, calling it an honor. In response, Asuka issued a subtle but ominous warning on social media, writing:

“💖 But next time… I won’t hold back. 🤘😈”

Cargill had spoken highly of Asuka prior to their clash, praising the WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion for her career and accomplishments. The match itself marked another major moment in Cargill’s rise within the company.

Following the bout, Asuka shared a backstage photo of herself on Instagram, taken after the match at the Kingdom Arena. The post drew a comment from Bayley, who did not miss the opportunity to make a pointed remark referencing their past alliance:

“u wish u had damage CTRL now huh 🙄”

Asuka was part of Damage CTRL for a time, having joined the faction in November 2023. The group originally formed in July 2022 with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. However, the stable quietly came to an end in early May following Kai’s exit from the company. Bayley had already been pushed out of the group back in February.

Asuka only recently returned to WWE Raw on June 16, making her comeback after more than a year away due to a knee injury that required surgery.