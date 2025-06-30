WWE Reportedly Grooming Giulia for Top Star Status

WWE appears to be positioning one of its newest champions for a major spotlight on the main roster.

Giulia, who recently captured the Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown with a decisive victory over Zelina Vega, is reportedly being groomed for top-tier status in the company. This title win marks her first since debuting on WWE’s main stage, and her performance left little doubt about how highly the company regards her.

The 28-year-old Japanese star made quick work of Vega ahead of Night of Champions, controlling most of the match and finishing it in dominant fashion. The nature of the win caught the attention of wrestling insiders, who believe it signals WWE’s intent to elevate Giulia in a big way.

Bryan Alvarez, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, said:



“SmackDown, Giulia did win the Women’s US title and just, I mean, just, just beat her. I mean, it was like just a short match. Dominated the match, hit her move, pinned her. She is the new United States champion.”

Dave Meltzer added further insight, explaining that Giulia is being set up for more than just a title reign:

“Vega was, you know, one of those, you know, to give people belts to give people belts, right? But they’re not serious about them at that level… Giulia is like someone who they’re grooming to be like one of the top stars.”

As WWE continues to invest in building its next generation of talent, Giulia looks to be firmly on the path toward main event status.

