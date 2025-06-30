×
Carlito’s First Post-WWE Match Set Against Matt Riddle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
Carlito’s First Post-WWE Match Set Against Matt Riddle

Carlito will make his first in-ring appearance since leaving WWE next month, and he will not be easing back into competition. The former WWE United States Champion is set to take on Matt Riddle at Big Time Wrestling’s upcoming event on July 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The match will be part of the promotion’s "Battle for the King of BTW" series and pits two charismatic fan favorites against one another. Carlito officially became a free agent earlier in June following the expiration of his WWE contract.

Big Time Wrestling issued the following announcement to promote the match:

“MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT
Battle for the King of BTW – The King of the Bros MATT RIDDLE vs. The King of Cool CARLITO

Meet STING and all the stars for photos and autographs from 5–8 PM. Belltime is 8 PM.
Get your tickets now! www.btwtix.com

#prowrestling #sting #charlotte #explorepage”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ThatGuyWrestling (@thatguywrestling)

