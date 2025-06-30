×
Rare Footage Shows How The Undertaker Was Turned Into a Video Game Sprite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
A rare glimpse into the past has surfaced, offering fans a look at how The Undertaker was transformed into a video game character nearly 30 years ago.

A newly shared clip from Insert Coin: The Channel showcases behind-the-scenes footage from the making of WWF: WrestleMania – The Arcade Game (1995). The video captures The Undertaker in full costume performing various movements for the game’s digitization process, where real-life actions were recorded and converted into playable in-game sprites.

As no audio was recorded during the original session, a music track has been added to set the tone. The game, developed by Midway, is remembered for its high-octane arcade-style action and exaggerated animations, and this footage offers a unique look at how one of WWE’s most iconic characters was brought to life in digital form.

