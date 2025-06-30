×
Eric Bischoff Shares Impressive Gym Transformation at 70

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
Eric Bischoff is embracing a major lifestyle change at 70 years old, and it is already paying off in a big way. In a new video uploaded to Diamond Dallas Page’s YouTube channel, the former WCW President and WWE Hall of Famer opened up about how his fitness journey has helped him improve physically and mentally, crediting the “carnivore diet” for boosting his energy, focus, and overall mood.

Bischoff spoke candidly about his renewed passion for working out, admitting it was not always easy to get started.

“I started lifting seriously about 6 months ago. So I’ve had a gym membership for like 11 years and I never went in. Now I’m in there five days, six days a week for 90 minutes at a stretch. Usually 70 to 90 minutes depending on what I’m doing. I’m addicted now, I can’t not go to the gym.”

He also reflected on the challenges of forming a new habit and how he built up his strength over time.

“The hardest part for me was getting my fat ass into the gym. Once I got into the rhythm I enjoyed it. I went about it very pragmatically, very slowly. I really watched my form, read a lot, watched a lot of videos – making sure I was doing things right. And I didn’t really start kicking up my weights until about 3 months ago.”

