MJF Expected to Make More MLW Appearances as Promotion Partners With NJPW and CMLL

Major League Wrestling continues to gain momentum as it moves forward with notable partnerships and surprise moments.

Following the success of MLW’s Summer of the Beasts event on June 26 in New York City, the promotion also held a major international summit in Manhattan featuring executives from both NJPW and CMLL. The meeting signaled growing collaboration between the three organizations.

The show, which took place at the Melrose Ballroom, featured an unexpected appearance by MJF. The AEW star shocked the crowd by ambushing Mistico, continuing their storyline that kicked off during AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “the belief is it won’t be his only appearances for the company,” suggesting that MJF could be making further waves in MLW.

As for the summit, MLW issued an official statement regarding their meeting with NJPW and CMLL representatives, highlighting the potential for even more inter-promotional crossover in the near future.

MLW, NJPW & CMLL meet in New York City

Executives from the strategic alliance convene in the Big Apple.

NEW YORK CITY , Major League Wrestling hosted an international summit this week in New York City, bringing together representatives from MLW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to further strengthen their growing alliance.

The meeting included Court Bauer, CEO of MLW; Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Chairman of NJPW; Tiger Hattori, legendary referee and NJPW advisor; and OKUMURA of CMLL.

Stay tuned to MLW.com for more updates as this international partnership continues to evolve.