Mandy Rose Says WWE Told Her to Tone Down Her Look: "You're Too Sexy"

After years of evolving her WWE character, Mandy Rose has opened up about the struggles she faced early on, particularly around how she was perceived when she first arrived on the main roster. In a candid chat with fellow wrestler Elayna Black, also known as Cora Jade, Rose discussed how being labeled “too sexy” affected her development and identity in WWE.

Reflecting on her main roster debut in late 2017, Rose said the response from backstage was not what she expected.

“When I first got to the main roster I was like the golden goddess and the sexy one from Tough Enough and whatever, and I was told to take it down a notch, ‘You’re too sexy.’ So, now I’m going, ‘To be honest, I’m not even trying to be sexy,’ I just am, I wasn’t trying. But then what do you think happened when they told me to take it down a notch or I’m being too sexy?”

This feedback caused Rose to question how to move forward with her character, as she wanted to remain authentic to who she was. That clarity began to arrive during her time in NXT, where she experienced a creative revival.

“I wanna’ be sexy but I don’t wanna put on sexy, I just wanna be me, and then I think it was my NXT days was when I finally felt, ‘This is me.’ I went a little darker, I was a little edgier, but that is me. Yes, I’m a blonde bombshell sometimes and all that, but I just feel like I was able to be my cool self… I think when you’re given the confidence in that aspect too, when you’re put on a little bit of a pedestal, it helps a lot with your confidence.”

