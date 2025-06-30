Rhea Ripley Details Chilling Home Encounter with Fan

Rhea Ripley is opening up about a disturbing encounter with a fan that crossed the line, using her story to urge boundaries between performers and the public. The WWE star recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke candidly about a frightening experience involving an uninvited visitor at her home.

“We looked at the Ring camera, and there’s some chick at our door… Why does she keep ringing the doorbell and just stand there for eternity?” Ripley recounted. “This chick was like she just came out of the movie Smile. I’m sorry if you’re watching this lady, but you were terrifying. She was scary, she rang the doorbell, she got real close to it and just [smiles creepily].”

According to Ripley, the same woman returned to the property more than once, even changing outfits in between visits. What made it worse was that Ripley lives in a gated community, which left her wondering how the fan managed to get in at all.

She shared the story to highlight a growing issue that many wrestlers deal with outside the ring.

“This stuff happens all the time with everyone. Like Liv had one the other day as well, and then there was a whole Roxanne stuff that was going on,” she said. “People need to understand that wrestling is our passion… But at the same time, you have to understand that that’s our work, and it’s like we go home and we’re different people… So it’s like we’re normal people. Please do not come up to our house. Do not stalk our property, do not threaten to kill us over a storyline on WWE.”

