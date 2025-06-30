The Undertaker Thinks Only One WWE Star Should Be Allowed to Use the Spear

The spear has long been a go-to maneuver for many top stars in professional wrestling, but WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker thinks it might be time for that to change. According to him, one rising WWE Superstar has now set the bar so high that nobody else should be allowed to use it.

During the latest episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker was joined by WWE’s Bron Breakker. The Deadman took a moment to single out Breakker’s devastating spear on IShowSpeed as one of the most powerful versions of the move he has seen in years, going so far as to say it should be exclusive to him moving forward.

“I think we were watching it first on TV and everybody jumped up,” The Undertaker said. “I don’t jump up, bro. I’m just saying. I don’t jump. I don’t get up… Me and my daughter , everybody was high-fiving each other. You bent him in half so bad… No disrespect, but I mean, he’s a little light in the ass to be hit by somebody that hits like you do…

“I said, ‘They should take the spear from everybody else.’ I know there’s probably some people that probably take exception to that, but I was like, ‘Man, that should be his solely.’ Dude, his head almost hit his feet.”

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member