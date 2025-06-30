×
Backstage Update on Speculation Over Fan Being a “Plant” During CM Punk’s Apology in Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
CM Punk became the center of attention at WWE Night of Champions after delivering a surprising on-air apology during the Kickoff show in Saudi Arabia.

Punk addressed comments he made back in 2019 about The Miz, specifically offering an apology to both the fan who questioned him and to the people of Saudi Arabia. The moment generated immediate buzz online, with many praising Punk’s willingness to own his past remarks. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque also weighed in on the matter during the post-show, saying he was proud of Punk and pointing to it as a sign of his personal growth.

Some fans speculated that the individual who brought up the comments during the live broadcast may have been planted by WWE to help stage the apology. However, Fightful Select reports that while this theory was floated internally, staff have claimed there is no indication the fan was scripted or planned in advance.

Later in the evening, Punk competed in the main event of Night of Champions against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. The match ended in chaos as Punk was defeated following outside interference by several major names, including Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who recently secured the 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

