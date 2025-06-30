WWE Reportedly Planning Trish Stratus Return for Evolution 2

WWE is reportedly eyeing a major return for next month’s Evolution 2 premium live event.

According to Fightful Select, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is being considered for an appearance at the upcoming all-women’s show, with the possibility of her even competing. The interest in bringing Stratus back is said to have increased following Liv Morgan’s recent shoulder injury, which has prompted a number of changes to the planned card.

While no official match has been locked in, sources suggest that several creative ideas involving Stratus are currently being explored. Discussions reportedly continued into the weekend, and final decisions may be made in the coming days.

Stratus was previously featured in the original WWE Evolution event in 2018, where she joined forces with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox in tag team action.

