WWE Rookie BJ Ray Seemingly Takes Aim at John Cena With New Look

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
A new WWE talent is turning heads for more than just his in-ring performance.

BJ Ray, one of the most polarizing personalities from the first season of WWE LFG, has returned for season two with a look that many believe is directly taking aim at John Cena. Now in the middle of his farewell run, Cena has fully embraced his role as a villain, drawing heavy reaction from the WWE Universe. That spotlight has also made him a prime target for others looking to make a statement.

Ray, no stranger to controversy, debuted a new look that instantly got fans talking. The centerpiece of his outfit is a baseball cap that clearly mirrors Cena’s iconic headgear. But instead of the famous “U Can’t C Me” slogan, Ray’s version boldly reads, “U Can’t B Me,” a tweak that many interpret as a direct jab at the 16-time World Champion.

Ray's choice in attire suggests he is not only eager to carve out his own identity, but also unafraid to challenge the legacy of a WWE icon in the process.

