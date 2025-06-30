Nixon Newell Reflects on Creative Struggles Leading to WWE Release

Nixon Newell knows a thing or two about taking hits, and not just inside the squared circle. The former WWE Superstar, known to fans as Tegan Nox, recently reflected on her second run with the company and how she approached it with a more professional, business-focused mindset.

Appearing on The Stardom Cast, Newell explained that she stopped taking setbacks personally and started viewing her role with WWE more as a job than a dream. Still, maintaining that perspective did not make the disappointments any easier, especially when her creative ideas repeatedly fell flat.

“I knew that it was coming when an idea that I'd pitched, to be a football hooligan as a gimmick, got through all the talking stages, got through the pitching stages, got to higher-ups, was scheduled to film stuff, and then two days before got canceled,” she said. “I went, 'Something's happening, and I think I'm going.'”

At that point, Newell was shifted from wrestling on WWE Main Event to competing in dark matches around televised events. Despite the change, she continued putting on standout performances, particularly in matches alongside Blair Davenport (Bea Priestley), impressing the likes of Molly Holly and William Regal. Even so, those efforts were not enough to secure her long-term spot, and she was released in November 2024.

Since parting ways with WWE, Newell has returned to the UK indie scene, taking bookings with promotions like ATTACK! Wrestling. Although she has appreciated those opportunities, she has voiced some frustration over the limited number of offers she has received since becoming a free agent again.

Before signing with WWE, Newell built her name in respected promotions such as STARDOM and CHIKARA, earning a reputation for her energy, grit, and talent. Now back on the independent circuit, she remains ready and eager for whatever comes next in her wrestling journey.