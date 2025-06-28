John Cena Retains Title at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh, Seth Rollins Fails To Cash In Briefcase

Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

It's main event time!

A commercial airs for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta, GA., with Bill Goldberg vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. After that, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are shown on camera to run down the lineup for next week's WWE Raw.

From there, the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our high stakes main event. When it wraps up, the familiar sounds of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" plays. Out comes "The Best in the World" to a big reaction, followed by fans loudly singing along with his iconic theme song. Punk proclaims it "Clobbering Time!" with thousands echoing his sentiments.

Punk settles inside the ring and drops down in his trademark cross-legged seated position in the middle of the ring. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition. The equally iconic sounds of John Cena's "My Time Is Now" entrance tune hits. Fans sing "John Cena sucks!" loudly to the tune of Cena's song. Mark Nash re-introductions Cena properly.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the reignition of what Michael Cole calls one of the best rivalries in the history of WWE. They lock up and Cena with a side head lock. Punk with a top wrist lock. Cena gets to the ropes to force a break. They lock up and Punk with a side head lock. Cena escapes. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Punk with a side head lock take down. Cena with a head scissors. Punk escapes.

Cena and Punk lock up again, and this time it is Punk with a side head lock. Cena with a break. Cena with a wrist lock and a side head lock. Cena with a shoulder tackle. Cena with punches and a head butt. Cena punches Punk in the ropes. Cena with a suplex for a two-count.

Cena fights back and slaps a reverse chin-lock on Punk. Back up, Cena blasts Punk with a shoulder-tackle that sends him crashing into the mat with authority. Punk gets Cena on his shoulders but Cena escapes and goes to the floor. Punk reclines on the turnbuckles while he waits for Cena to re-enter the ring.

Punk blocks a kick and Punk with punches and kicks. Cena gets Punk on his shoulders and Punk with a rollup for a near fall. Punk with a punch. Punk with a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Punk with an arm bar. Punk wrings the arm and he applies an octopus. Cena escapes and he takes Punk to the mat for another two-count.

Punk lifts him for a Go To Sleep, but Cena slides off and quickly gets out of the ring. Punk lies across the top rope and signals that he isn’t sweating Cena. Cena gets in the ring. Punk blocks a kick and kicks away at Cena. Cena manages to power him up for an Attitude Adjustment, but Punk slides off and rolls him up for a two-count.

Punk then connects with a clothesline. Punk hits a side leg sweep for a two-count. Punk twists the arm and wrenches it. Punk applies an octopus stretch, but Cena fights out and slams him for a one-count. Cena has slowed the pace down. Punk slowly gets up, so Cena gives him a big boot.

Cena starts up the 5 Moves of Doom: a pair of shoulder tackles, a back suplex powerbomb, and the 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the fifth move, the Attitude Adjustment, but Punk slides off and hits a jumping calf kick. Punk hits a swinging neckbreaker, followed by a high knee in the corner.

Punk follows up with a short-arm clothesline before heading to the top rope. Punk points to the heavens and hits a Macho Man Flying Elbow. Punk signals that it’s bedtime. Cena counters the GTS and picks the leg for the STF! Punk manages to fight out and applies an Anaconda Vice. Cena manages to turn him over for a one-count.

Cena immediately hits the AA! 1… 2… Punk kicks out. Cena gets to his feet and lifts Punk, but Punk slides off and hits a DDT. Punk applies the STF to Cena, but Cena manages to get his right hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. Punk holds it on for another few seconds and releases before being disqualified. Cena leans in the corner.

Punk hits a running knee in the corner. Cena blocks a running bulldog and hits a back suplex powerbomb. Cena signals for the 5 Knuckle Shuffle again, but Punk kicks him in the head. Punk lifts Cena, but Cena slides off. Punk goes for a swinging neck-breaker, but Cena counters with an AA for an incredibly close two-count.

We hear the crowd chanting, “This is awesome.” Cena puts Punk on the top rope. Cena stands on the second rope for an avalanche AA, but Punk knocks him off. Punk goes for a diving cross-body block, but Cena rolls through, powers him up, and hits the AA for another close nearfall.

Cena cannot believe it. Cena gets out of the ring and looks at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena grabs it and gets in the ring. Cena looks at Punk and he tosses the belt to the floor. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment but Punk escapes and hits a GTS for a near fall. Punk and Cena exchange punches and Cena with a kick.

Cena with a flying shoulder tackle and he misses the second one when Punk ducks and the referee goes down. Punk with a GTS but since the referee is down, there is no reason to kick out. Punk waves to the back for a referee and then Seth Rollins' music plays and he makes his way to the ring with his crew.

Seth hands his glasses to Paul and he takes off his jacket. Seth makes a fist with his hand and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed go after Punk. Punk fights off Bron and Reed and sends them to the floor. Punk with a pescado onto Bron and Reed but Reed punches Punk.

Reed and Bron with a double choke slam through the announce table. Seth stands in the ring and he waves for a referee but John Cena punches Charles Robinson as he approaches the ring. Cena and Seth have words. Seth misses Cena with the briefcase and Cena with an Attitude Adjustment on Rollins.

Reed and Bron attack Cena and punch him. Penta's music plays and he makes his way to the ring and Bron goes after him while Reed continues his attack on Cena. Penta with a super kick to Bron but Bron with a back drop on the ramp. Sami Zayn's music plays and the fans explode.

Zayn comes down and punches Bron and they fight toward the back. Penta with a cross body off the ramp onto Bron while Sami holds him. Punk pushes Reed off the turnbuckles when he goes for a Tsunami on Cena. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment to Reed.

Cena and Punk remain in the ring while everyone else is napping at ringside or by the stage. Punk offers his hand to Cena and they hug. Cena with the Elimination Chamber stare and he goes for the kick to the midsection. Punk goes for GTS and Seth hits Punk with the briefcase and hits the Stomp. Cena makes the cover and the referee springs to life to make the count. Cena retains. That's how WWE Night Of Champions wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: John Cena

They know each other SO well! 👏 pic.twitter.com/4OhyjNHvuC — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Punk wanted a referee and instead got THIS! pic.twitter.com/h6S2D0jz1e — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025