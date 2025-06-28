Jade Cargill Defeats Asuka, Wins Queen of the Ring at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh

2025 WWE Queen Of The Ring Finals

Jade Cargill vs. Asuka

It's time to find out who is going to be the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring, as the finals of the annual tournament is up next, with Jade Cargill going one-on-one against "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for this high stakes showdown.

Asuka goes to pick the leg. Cargill won’t go down. Cargill tries to elbow her, but Asuka ducks it and backs up, taunting her. Asuka grabs the arm, but Cargill pushes her off. Asuka goes for an octopus stretch, but Cargill fights out and slams her down for a one-count. Asuka goes to the apron and blocks a kick before hitting a weak-looking dragon screw on the ropes.

Asuka attacks the knee and hits a running kick for a one-count. Asuka lays in some kicks to the chest. Cargill blocks a kick and goes for a chokeslam, but Asuka counters into a roll-up before transitioning to a knee bar. Cargill manages to roll through and deadlifts her into a German Suplex. Cargill sends Asuka into the ropes and hits a spinning spinebuster.

Cargill avalanches her in the corner and connects with a fallaway slam. Cargill kips up, and her knee is magically fine. Cargill superkicks Asuka and goozles her for a chokeslam for a two-count. Asuka kicks out. Asuka fights out of Jaded and kicks her in the face. Cargill fights back, and they start exchanging right hands.

Asuka wipes her out with a strike combo before going to the top rope for a missile dropkick for a two-count. Asuka grabs the arm and sets up for an Asuka Lock. Cargill fights out and goes for Jaded, but Asuka counters into a roll-up for a two-count. Cargill quickly blocks a kick and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a two-count.

Asuka quickly takes her down and applies a cross armbreaker. Cargill manages to fight out and hits a pump kick. Asuka gets out of Jaded and applies an Asuka Lock. Cargill rolls through and pins Asuka for a two-count. Asuka kicks her in the head twice before sizing her up. Asuka hits the ropes for an Empress Impact, but Cargill counters into Jaded for the win.

Cargill fell over as she tried to sit on Asuka for the pin. Asuka’s shoulder may have come up, but they’re ignoring it. Jade Cargill has become the third Queen of the Ring in WWE history. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce are in the ring to present her with the Queen of the Ring crown.

Byron Saxton says Jade Cargill is heading to SummerSlam in a match for the WWE Women’s Championship. Cargill says the world was on her shoulders when she entered the tournament. For the people out there who doubt themselves, praise yourself because you’re fighting through the boos. "A storm is coming for SummerSlam," Cargill says to end the interview.

Winner and 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring: Jade Cargill

