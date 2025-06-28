Solo Sikoa Wins US Title From Jacob Fatu From Debuting Hikuleo, Returning Tanga Loa at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh

WWE United States Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

A commercial airs to promote WWE Survivor Series from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. on November 29. After that, we see the pre-match video package that shows the events leading up to our next match of the evening, which features the WWE United States Championship on the line.

The pre-match package wraps up, and we return inside the Kingdom Arena, where we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa's entrance tune. Out comes the former "Tribal Chief" of The New Bloodline to the ring. His opponent, former ally turned enemy, reigning WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu makes his way out.

"The Samoan Werewolf" settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The referee holds the U.S. title up in the air in the middle of the ring as Fatu and Sikoa stare each other down. The bell sounds and our first of two championship contests scheduled for tonight's show gets officially off-and-running.

Fatu is defending and starts fast by hammering away, with Sikoa being knocked out to the floor. Sikoa gets knocked outside but blocks the suicide dive and starts talking trash back inside. The running Umaga Attack connects with Fatu in the corner and we hit the chin-lock.

That’s broken up so Sikoa snaps off a German suplex, with Fatu flipping over and popping back up. Fatu runs him over and hits the Swanton for two, which brings JC Mateo to the apron. Cue the returning Tama Tonga for a hanging neck-breaker out of the corner but Fatu is up at two again.

Fatu knocks them to the floor and beats up Mateo back inside, setting up the moonsault. Hold on though as the referee is with the other Samoans, allowing the debuting and unnamed Hikuleo to pull Fatu outside and chokeslam him onto the announcers’ table. Back in and the Samoan Spike gives Sikoa the win and U.S. title.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Solo Sikoa

It's TANGA LOA! 😲 pic.twitter.com/QLxFtZz6XJ — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025