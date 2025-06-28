WWE Night Of Champions Results Ongoing - June 28, 2025

WWE Night Of Champions 2025 has arrived!

WWE returns to "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" for the second day in a row, as WWE Night Of Champions 2025 goes down live today at 1/12c, with a two-hour "Countdown" pre-show starting at 11/10c.

On tap for today's premium live event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals, Jade Cargill vs. Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals, Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight.

Featured below are complete WWE Night Of Champions results from Saturday, June 28, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am - 3pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock, and Netflix for international viewers.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS (JUNE 28, 2025): RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

The "Countdown to WWE Night of Champions" is now officially underway. Michael Cole welcomes us inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as the official pre-show leading into today's premium live event gets started.

Serving as the pre-show panel for the "Countdown" special is Cole, Wade Barrett and Jackie Redmond. The three run down the advertised lineup and then introduce the special Saudi Arabia broadcast correspondent. We then check in with Byron Saxton and others in different parts of the building.

We see a number of video packages and hear the pre-show panel trio share their thoughts on various matches scheduled for today's show. Rhea Ripley is interviewed in a special piece where she talks about her long history of friendship with Raquel Rodriguez turning sour and leading to their Street Fight tonight.

Also speaking live is Karrion Kross, with Scarlett by his side as always. Kross talks about being disrespected and undervalued, pointing to his big crowd reactions as proof. He vows victory over Sami Zayn at the show today, and ends by going on a rant, stopping himself and saying, "I better end there before I go viral again."

After a quick break, we return to the panel, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett have left to get ready to call the premium live event starting in a few minutes. Handling the rest of the pre-show duties on the panel are Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton.

A bad ass video package airs showing the historic King of the Ring victory and Austin 3:16 post-match speech by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to promote Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in this year's King of the Ring finals. A Wade Barrett-narrated video package then airs to promote the Queen of the Ring finals between Jade Cargill and Asuka.

Redmond and Saxton give their final analysis and predictions for the matches scheduled for today's show. As they continue wrapping up the final moments of the "Countdown" pre-show, we see and hear Michael Cole and Wade Barrett making their entrances to settle in at the commentary desk.

2025 WWE King Of The Ring Finals

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

The "Countdown" pre-show wraps up and the always bad-ass elaborate cold open video package airs to start the premium live event portion of today's special event. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as we settle inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

We hear the bell and the ring announcer introduces the first match of the show, which will be the finals of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament. With that said, the familiar sounds of Randy Orton's theme hits and the Riyadh crowd very, very loudly begins singing every word as "The Viper" heads to the ring.

Orton settles inside the squared circle and the loud singing continues from the Saudi Arabian fans. His music finally dies down and he gets another standing ovation-level pop from the crowd. We then hear the usual "thump-thump" that precedes the entrance tune for "The American Nightmare" himself.

With that said, Cody Rhodes begins making his way out as pyro explodes and the crowd roars. The fans sing along with Cody's theme as he heads to the ring as well, but nothing even close to the level of passion and enthusiasm that they did for Orton. Based on loud bursts during the Cody chorus, it appears that is strictly because they knew the words to Orton's tune better than they did Cody's.

Orton and Rhodes, longtime friends and former Legacy members, shake hands in a pre-match sign of respect. Cody's music fades out but the crowd isn't done, as they loudly sing the chorus one more time acapella. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the first match of the show.

A loud "RKO! RKO!" chant breaks out as Orton and Rhodes stare at each other from opposite corners of the ring, milking the moment and letting the atmosphere intensify before they inevitably get after it. That's exactly what happens, too, as they begin circling and a thunderous "Ole! Ole! Ole ....Ortonnn, Orton!" sing-style chant breaks out.

We finally get a lock-up and Cody focuses on the arm of Orton, going two-on-one and bringing "The Viper" down to one knee. Orton frees his limb and slaps on a side head lock. Cody shucks him off into the ropes, but is then flattened by a shoulder tackle from Orton. That's literally all the offense we get before a big "This is Awesome!" chant spreads.

The two lock up again. and Rhodes wrenches the arm. Orton turns it on Rhodes, so Rhodes chops the chest to get out. Orton absorbs the sting of the chop, and Rhodes is getting fired up. Orton goes for a lock-up, but Rhodes ducks and applies a waist-lock. Orton does a standing switch, so Rhodes elbows him in the face, forearms him, and knees him in the midsection.

Rhodes hits the ropes, but Orton turns him inside out with a kitchen sink knee to the midsection. Orton goes over to Rhodes, but Rhodes kicks him and drops down for an uppercut. Orton stumbles to the corner, so Rhodes attacks him. Orton reverses a whip to the opposite corner, but Rhodes stuns him with a back elbow before hitting a bulldog for a two-count.

Rhodes heads to the top rope, but Orton cuts him off with a punch to the midsection. Orton punches him in the head and climbs to the middle rope. Orton hooks the head and goes to the top rope for a massive super-plex, his father’s old finisher. Orton quickly grabs his lower back. Orton missed over a year of action with a spinal injury.

Rhodes sees the opening and clubs Orton in the small of the back before hitting a Disaster Kick for a two-count. Rhodes drives his knee into the injured back before hitting a snap suplex for a one-count. Rhodes forearms Orton in the face a few times, so Orton responds with some right hands. Orton twists the arm and hits a reverse headlock backbreaker.

As the move requires Rhodes to impact on Orton’s back, Orton doubles over in pain. Rhodes pulls Orton over to the ring post and stretches him around it. The crowd is starting to boo Rhodes. A “Let’s go, Randy” chant picks up. Orton rolls into the ring and gets to his feet. He’s greeted with a missile dropkick from Rhodes for a two-count.

Rhodes drives a knee into the spine and applies a neck vice. The crowd chants, “This is awesome.” Orton fights up, so Rhodes transitions to a rear chin lock. Orton drops down to a knee. The crowd wills Orton on, so he powers up and backs Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes keeps the hold applied, so Orton backs him in a second time.

Orton charges, so Rhodes slingshots over him and goes for a snap powerslam, but Orton puts the brakes on. Orton connects with a pair of clotheslines and a snap powerslam. Orton weakly covers him for a two-count. A loud “RKO” chant picks up. Rhodes rolls to the apron, so Orton catches him between the middle and top rope with a front headlock.

Rhodes fights out of the draping DDT and clubs the back. Rhodes pushes him into the ropes and hits a second club to the lower back. Rhodes connects with the Cody Cutter. He goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out before the count of three. Orton continues to sell his back as things continue.

As the action continues, Orton has Cody down and heads out to the floor. He brings a steel chair into the ring. As the referee is getting it out of the ring, Orton uses that distraction to untie the turnbuckle padding in the corner. He tears it off and removes it, exposing the steel. He hits an RKO out of nowhere, but Cody fights back.

Seconds later, Rhodes ends up connecting with a Cody Cutter for the win to become the 2025 WWE King of the Ring. With the win, Cody will now move on to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. "At SummerSlam, I get the ball back," Cody says in his in-ring post-match interview.

Winner and 2025 WWE King of the Ring: Cody Rhodes

Results provided by our live results partner Rajah.com