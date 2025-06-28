WWE Night Of Champions 2025 has arrived!

WWE returns to "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" for the second day in a row, as WWE Night Of Champions 2025 goes down live today at 1/12c, with a two-hour "Countdown" pre-show starting at 11/10c.

On tap for today's premium live event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals, Jade Cargill vs. Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals, Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight.

Featured below are complete WWE Night Of Champions results from Saturday, June 28, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am - 3pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock, and Netflix for international viewers.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS (JUNE 28, 2025): RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

The "Countdown to WWE Night of Champions" is now officially underway. Michael Cole welcomes us inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as the official pre-show leading into today's premium live event gets started.

Serving as the pre-show panel for the "Countdown" special is Cole, Wade Barrett and Jackie Redmond. The three run down the advertised lineup and then introduce the special Saudi Arabia broadcast correspondent. We then check in with Byron Saxton and others in different parts of the building.

We see a number of video packages and hear the pre-show panel trio share their thoughts on various matches scheduled for today's show. Rhea Ripley is interviewed in a special piece where she talks about her long history of friendship with Raquel Rodriguez turning sour and leading to their Street Fight tonight.

Also speaking live is Karrion Kross, with Scarlett by his side as always. Kross talks about being disrespected and undervalued, pointing to his big crowd reactions as proof. He vows victory over Sami Zayn at the show today, and ends by going on a rant, stopping himself and saying, "I better end there before I go viral again."

After a quick break, we return to the panel, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett have left to get ready to call the premium live event starting in a few minutes. Handling the rest of the pre-show duties on the panel are Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton.

A bad ass video package airs showing the historic King of the Ring victory and Austin 3:16 post-match speech by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to promote Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in this year's King of the Ring finals. A Wade Barrett-narrated video package then airs to promote the Queen of the Ring finals between Jade Cargill and Asuka.

Redmond and Saxton give their final analysis and predictions for the matches scheduled for today's show. As they continue wrapping up the final moments of the "Countdown" pre-show, we see and hear Michael Cole and Wade Barrett making their entrances to settle in at the commentary desk.

2025 WWE King Of The Ring Finals

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

The "Countdown" pre-show wraps up and the always bad-ass elaborate cold open video package airs to start the premium live event portion of today's special event. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as we settle inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

We hear the bell and the ring announcer introduces the first match of the show, which will be the finals of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament. With that said, the familiar sounds of Randy Orton's theme hits and the Riyadh crowd very, very loudly begins singing every word as "The Viper" heads to the ring.

Orton settles inside the squared circle and the loud singing continues from the Saudi Arabian fans. His music finally dies down and he gets another standing ovation-level pop from the crowd. We then hear the usual "thump-thump" that precedes the entrance tune for "The American Nightmare" himself.

With that said, Cody Rhodes begins making his way out as pyro explodes and the crowd roars. The fans sing along with Cody's theme as he heads to the ring as well, but nothing even close to the level of passion and enthusiasm that they did for Orton. Based on loud bursts during the Cody chorus, it appears that is strictly because they knew the words to Orton's tune better than they did Cody's.

Orton and Rhodes, longtime friends and former Legacy members, shake hands in a pre-match sign of respect. Cody's music fades out but the crowd isn't done, as they loudly sing the chorus one more time acapella. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the first match of the show.

A loud "RKO! RKO!" chant breaks out as Orton and Rhodes stare at each other from opposite corners of the ring, milking the moment and letting the atmosphere intensify before they inevitably get after it. That's exactly what happens, too, as they begin circling and a thunderous "Ole! Ole! Ole ....Ortonnn, Orton!" sing-style chant breaks out.

We finally get a lock-up and Cody focuses on the arm of Orton, going two-on-one and bringing "The Viper" down to one knee. Orton frees his limb and slaps on a side head lock. Cody shucks him off into the ropes, but is then flattened by a shoulder tackle from Orton. That's literally all the offense we get before a big "This is Awesome!" chant spreads.

The two lock up again. and Rhodes wrenches the arm. Orton turns it on Rhodes, so Rhodes chops the chest to get out. Orton absorbs the sting of the chop, and Rhodes is getting fired up. Orton goes for a lock-up, but Rhodes ducks and applies a waist-lock. Orton does a standing switch, so Rhodes elbows him in the face, forearms him, and knees him in the midsection.

Rhodes hits the ropes, but Orton turns him inside out with a kitchen sink knee to the midsection. Orton goes over to Rhodes, but Rhodes kicks him and drops down for an uppercut. Orton stumbles to the corner, so Rhodes attacks him. Orton reverses a whip to the opposite corner, but Rhodes stuns him with a back elbow before hitting a bulldog for a two-count.

Rhodes heads to the top rope, but Orton cuts him off with a punch to the midsection. Orton punches him in the head and climbs to the middle rope. Orton hooks the head and goes to the top rope for a massive super-plex, his father’s old finisher. Orton quickly grabs his lower back. Orton missed over a year of action with a spinal injury.

Rhodes sees the opening and clubs Orton in the small of the back before hitting a Disaster Kick for a two-count. Rhodes drives his knee into the injured back before hitting a snap suplex for a one-count. Rhodes forearms Orton in the face a few times, so Orton responds with some right hands. Orton twists the arm and hits a reverse headlock backbreaker.

As the move requires Rhodes to impact on Orton’s back, Orton doubles over in pain. Rhodes pulls Orton over to the ring post and stretches him around it. The crowd is starting to boo Rhodes. A “Let’s go, Randy” chant picks up. Orton rolls into the ring and gets to his feet. He’s greeted with a missile dropkick from Rhodes for a two-count.

Rhodes drives a knee into the spine and applies a neck vice. The crowd chants, “This is awesome.” Orton fights up, so Rhodes transitions to a rear chin lock. Orton drops down to a knee. The crowd wills Orton on, so he powers up and backs Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes keeps the hold applied, so Orton backs him in a second time.

Orton charges, so Rhodes slingshots over him and goes for a snap powerslam, but Orton puts the brakes on. Orton connects with a pair of clotheslines and a snap powerslam. Orton weakly covers him for a two-count. A loud “RKO” chant picks up. Rhodes rolls to the apron, so Orton catches him between the middle and top rope with a front headlock.

Rhodes fights out of the draping DDT and clubs the back. Rhodes pushes him into the ropes and hits a second club to the lower back. Rhodes connects with the Cody Cutter. He goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out before the count of three. Orton continues to sell his back as things continue.

As the action continues, Orton has Cody down and heads out to the floor. He brings a steel chair into the ring. As the referee is getting it out of the ring, Orton uses that distraction to untie the turnbuckle padding in the corner. He tears it off and removes it, exposing the steel. He hits an RKO out of nowhere, but Cody fights back.

Seconds later, Rhodes ends up connecting with a Cody Cutter for the win to become the 2025 WWE King of the Ring. With the win, Cody will now move on to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. "At SummerSlam, I get the ball back," Cody says in his in-ring post-match interview.

Winner and 2025 WWE King of the Ring: Cody Rhodes

Saudi Arabian Street Fight

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After a commercial airs promoting a WWE Takeover: Perth three-day special, with WWE SmackDown on October 10, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11, and WWE Raw on October 13 in Perth, Western Australia, we see the pre-match video package for the first-ever Saudi Arabian Street Fight.

When the package wraps up, the theme for Raquel Rodriguez hits and out comes The Judgment Day member holding both of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. The entrance tune for Rhea Ripley hits and out comes "Mami."

Former friends turned bitter enemies are now both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and the two glare at each other before physically engaging. They finally get after it, with a collar and elbow lock-up to get things started. Rodriguez powers her into the ropes and knees her down. Rodriguez throws Ripley into the corner.

Rodriguez blocks a boot and goes for a fall-away slam. Ripley kicks her a few times before bouncing her face off her knee. Rodriguez absorbs a pair of clotheslines. Ripley ducks a right hand, but Rodriguez catches her on the rebound with a stiff clothesline. Rodriguez hits a pair of fall-away slams.

The crowd boos her. Ripley responds with a crescent kick before going to the top rope. Rodriguez sidesteps a missile dropkick before powering her into the corner. Rodriguez shoulders away at her midsection and elbows her in the face a few times. Rodriguez chops her and connects with an avalanche.

Ripley drops down. Rodriguez backs her against the ropes and ties her arms to the ropes. Rodriguez punches away at the midsection and chops the chest. Rodriguez goes outside and pulls a chair and a kendo stick from under the ring. Ripley looks worried. Rodriguez smashes Ripley’s midsection with the kendo stick.

Ripley is helpless as she is still tied to the ropes. Rodriguez grabs the steel chair, but Ripley makes a last-ditch effort to boot it into her face. Rodriguez is stunned. Ripley manages to get out of the ropes and knocks Rodriguez out of the ring. Ripley then knocks Rodriguez headfirst into the steel steps.

Ripley pulls the hood off the Arabic announce table before laying it across the barricade in the timekeeper’s area. Ripley also clears the table of debris. Ripley bounces Rodriguez off the commentary table and pulls her onto the table. Ripley goes to suplex her off the table and through the table’s hood, but Rodriguez blocks it.

Ripley knocks her off the table and goes for a cannonball, but Rodriguez catches her mid-air and pulls her up for a powerbomb through the table hood. In the ring, a table is laid across the top rope in the corner as a platform. Ripley hits an Avalanche Rip-Tide to Rodriguez off of it for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

We see a WWE Evolution 2025 promotional trailer for the returning all-women's premium live event scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta, GA. Once it wraps up, we see the events that led to our next match of the evening, as it's time for Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn.

"Fall and pray!" plays as Kross and Scarlett make their entrance. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Sami Zayn's theme hits and the adopted hometown favorite in Saudi Arabia comes out wearing Saudi-garb like the last time he wrestled for WWE in "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Zayn gets a huge reaction coming out, and looks pumped up and ready to go. Kross has an evil smirk on his face the entire time he watches Zayn make his way to and eventually settle inside the ring. Zayn's music fades down and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. They lock up, and Kross backs him to the corner.

Zayn turns him around and backs up. They lock up again, and Kross backs him to the corner. Zayn shoves Kross back, and Kross looks impressed. Kross has been waiting for Zayn to get more aggressive for weeks. Kross knees Zayn in the midsection and punches him down before laying in some stomps.

Zayn ducks a clothesline and chops the chest. Zayn lays in some forearms before backing up. Zayn whips Kross into the ropes, but Kross holds on to avoid him. Zayn charges and clotheslines him over the top rope. Zayn then feigns a dive when Kross backs away. Scarlett whispers some instructions to Kross.

Kross pulls Zayn out of the ring and stuns him with a forearm to the head. Kross sends him into the barricade, but Zayn counters by leaping onto the barricade and hitting a moonsault block. Zayn gets Kross in the ring. Kross stuns Zayn with a Doomsday Saito. Kross hooks the head with his boots and twists the neck.

Kross backs Zayn into the ropes and forearms him a few times. Kross sends him into the ropes for a back elbow. Scarlett likes what she sees from ringside. Kross takes some time to gloat before covering for a one-count. Kross chokes Zayn on the middle rope. The referee backs Kross away. Scarlett taunts Zayn.

Kross puts Zayn on the top rope and climbs, but Zayn elbows him off. Kross quickly elbows him and gets him in the tree of woe. Kross attacks Zayn in the tree of woe before saying, “I hate you, Sami, you liar!” Zayn drops down, and Kross covers for a one-count. Kross punches away at Zayn and looks around.

Kross sits on Zayn and punches him before laughing. Zayn fights back to get out of it. Kross quickly knees him in the midsection and sends him into the ropes. Zayn springboards over him and clotheslines him down. Zayn punches and chops Kross in the corner.

We see Kross look for the Kross-Jacket, but can't finish things off. Zayn survives. Kross gets Zayn in the corner of the ring and yells at him some more about "the truth." Zayn snaps to and comes to life out of nowhere, running Kross into the opposing corner and blasting him with a Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

WWE United States Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

A commercial airs to promote WWE Survivor Series from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. on November 29. After that, we see the pre-match video package that shows the events leading up to our next match of the evening, which features the WWE United States Championship on the line.

The pre-match package wraps up, and we return inside the Kingdom Arena, where we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa's entrance tune. Out comes the former "Tribal Chief" of The New Bloodline to the ring. His opponent, former ally turned enemy, reigning WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu makes his way out.

"The Samoan Werewolf" settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The referee holds the U.S. title up in the air in the middle of the ring as Fatu and Sikoa stare each other down. The bell sounds and our first of two championship contests scheduled for tonight's show gets officially off-and-running.

Fatu is defending and starts fast by hammering away, with Sikoa being knocked out to the floor. Sikoa gets knocked outside but blocks the suicide dive and starts talking trash back inside. The running Umaga Attack connects with Fatu in the corner and we hit the chin-lock.

That’s broken up so Sikoa snaps off a German suplex, with Fatu flipping over and popping back up. Fatu runs him over and hits the Swanton for two, which brings JC Mateo to the apron. Cue the returning Tama Tonga for a hanging neck-breaker out of the corner but Fatu is up at two again.

Fatu knocks them to the floor and beats up Mateo back inside, setting up the moonsault. Hold on though as the referee is with the other Samoans, allowing the debuting and unnamed Hikuleo to pull Fatu outside and chokeslam him onto the announcers’ table. Back in and the Samoan Spike gives Sikoa the win and U.S. title.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Solo Sikoa

2025 WWE Queen Of The Ring Finals

Jade Cargill vs. Asuka

It's time to find out who is going to be the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring, as the finals of the annual tournament is up next, with Jade Cargill going one-on-one against "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for this high stakes showdown.

Asuka goes to pick the leg. Cargill won’t go down. Cargill tries to elbow her, but Asuka ducks it and backs up, taunting her. Asuka grabs the arm, but Cargill pushes her off. Asuka goes for an octopus stretch, but Cargill fights out and slams her down for a one-count. Asuka goes to the apron and blocks a kick before hitting a weak-looking dragon screw on the ropes.

Asuka attacks the knee and hits a running kick for a one-count. Asuka lays in some kicks to the chest. Cargill blocks a kick and goes for a chokeslam, but Asuka counters into a roll-up before transitioning to a knee bar. Cargill manages to roll through and deadlifts her into a German Suplex. Cargill sends Asuka into the ropes and hits a spinning spinebuster.

Cargill avalanches her in the corner and connects with a fallaway slam. Cargill kips up, and her knee is magically fine. Cargill superkicks Asuka and goozles her for a chokeslam for a two-count. Asuka kicks out. Asuka fights out of Jaded and kicks her in the face. Cargill fights back, and they start exchanging right hands.

Asuka wipes her out with a strike combo before going to the top rope for a missile dropkick for a two-count. Asuka grabs the arm and sets up for an Asuka Lock. Cargill fights out and goes for Jaded, but Asuka counters into a roll-up for a two-count. Cargill quickly blocks a kick and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a two-count.

Asuka quickly takes her down and applies a cross armbreaker. Cargill manages to fight out and hits a pump kick. Asuka gets out of Jaded and applies an Asuka Lock. Cargill rolls through and pins Asuka for a two-count. Asuka kicks her in the head twice before sizing her up. Asuka hits the ropes for an Empress Impact, but Cargill counters into Jaded for the win.

Cargill fell over as she tried to sit on Asuka for the pin. Asuka’s shoulder may have come up, but they’re ignoring it. Jade Cargill has become the third Queen of the Ring in WWE history. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce are in the ring to present her with the Queen of the Ring crown.

Byron Saxton says Jade Cargill is heading to SummerSlam in a match for the WWE Women’s Championship. Cargill says the world was on her shoulders when she entered the tournament. For the people out there who doubt themselves, praise yourself because you’re fighting through the boos. "A storm is coming for SummerSlam," Cargill says to end the interview.

Winner and 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring: Jade Cargill

Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

It's main event time!

A commercial airs for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta, GA., with Bill Goldberg vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. After that, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are shown on camera to run down the lineup for next week's WWE Raw.

From there, the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our high stakes main event. When it wraps up, the familiar sounds of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" plays. Out comes "The Best in the World" to a big reaction, followed by fans loudly singing along with his iconic theme song. Punk proclaims it "Clobbering Time!" with thousands echoing his sentiments.

Punk settles inside the ring and drops down in his trademark cross-legged seated position in the middle of the ring. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition. The equally iconic sounds of John Cena's "My Time Is Now" entrance tune hits. Fans sing "John Cena sucks!" loudly to the tune of Cena's song. Mark Nash re-introductions Cena properly.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the reignition of what Michael Cole calls one of the best rivalries in the history of WWE. They lock up and Cena with a side head lock. Punk with a top wrist lock. Cena gets to the ropes to force a break. They lock up and Punk with a side head lock. Cena escapes. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Punk with a side head lock take down. Cena with a head scissors. Punk escapes.

Cena and Punk lock up again, and this time it is Punk with a side head lock. Cena with a break. Cena with a wrist lock and a side head lock. Cena with a shoulder tackle. Cena with punches and a head butt. Cena punches Punk in the ropes. Cena with a suplex for a two-count.

Cena fights back and slaps a reverse chin-lock on Punk. Back up, Cena blasts Punk with a shoulder-tackle that sends him crashing into the mat with authority. Punk gets Cena on his shoulders but Cena escapes and goes to the floor. Punk reclines on the turnbuckles while he waits for Cena to re-enter the ring.

Punk blocks a kick and Punk with punches and kicks. Cena gets Punk on his shoulders and Punk with a rollup for a near fall. Punk with a punch. Punk with a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Punk with an arm bar. Punk wrings the arm and he applies an octopus. Cena escapes and he takes Punk to the mat for another two-count.

Punk lifts him for a Go To Sleep, but Cena slides off and quickly gets out of the ring. Punk lies across the top rope and signals that he isn’t sweating Cena. Cena gets in the ring. Punk blocks a kick and kicks away at Cena. Cena manages to power him up for an Attitude Adjustment, but Punk slides off and rolls him up for a two-count.

Punk then connects with a clothesline. Punk hits a side leg sweep for a two-count. Punk twists the arm and wrenches it. Punk applies an octopus stretch, but Cena fights out and slams him for a one-count. Cena has slowed the pace down. Punk slowly gets up, so Cena gives him a big boot.

Cena starts up the 5 Moves of Doom: a pair of shoulder tackles, a back suplex powerbomb, and the 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the fifth move, the Attitude Adjustment, but Punk slides off and hits a jumping calf kick. Punk hits a swinging neckbreaker, followed by a high knee in the corner.

Punk follows up with a short-arm clothesline before heading to the top rope. Punk points to the heavens and hits a Macho Man Flying Elbow. Punk signals that it’s bedtime. Cena counters the GTS and picks the leg for the STF! Punk manages to fight out and applies an Anaconda Vice. Cena manages to turn him over for a one-count.

Cena immediately hits the AA! 1… 2… Punk kicks out. Cena gets to his feet and lifts Punk, but Punk slides off and hits a DDT. Punk applies the STF to Cena, but Cena manages to get his right hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. Punk holds it on for another few seconds and releases before being disqualified. Cena leans in the corner.

Punk hits a running knee in the corner. Cena blocks a running bulldog and hits a back suplex powerbomb. Cena signals for the 5 Knuckle Shuffle again, but Punk kicks him in the head. Punk lifts Cena, but Cena slides off. Punk goes for a swinging neck-breaker, but Cena counters with an AA for an incredibly close two-count.

We hear the crowd chanting, “This is awesome.” Cena puts Punk on the top rope. Cena stands on the second rope for an avalanche AA, but Punk knocks him off. Punk goes for a diving cross-body block, but Cena rolls through, powers him up, and hits the AA for another close nearfall.

Cena cannot believe it. Cena gets out of the ring and looks at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena grabs it and gets in the ring. Cena looks at Punk and he tosses the belt to the floor. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment but Punk escapes and hits a GTS for a near fall. Punk and Cena exchange punches and Cena with a kick.

Cena with a flying shoulder tackle and he misses the second one when Punk ducks and the referee goes down. Punk with a GTS but since the referee is down, there is no reason to kick out. Punk waves to the back for a referee and then Seth Rollins' music plays and he makes his way to the ring with his crew.

Seth hands his glasses to Paul and he takes off his jacket. Seth makes a fist with his hand and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed go after Punk. Punk fights off Bron and Reed and sends them to the floor. Punk with a pescado onto Bron and Reed but Reed punches Punk.

Reed and Bron with a double choke slam through the announce table. Seth stands in the ring and he waves for a referee but John Cena punches Charles Robinson as he approaches the ring. Cena and Seth have words. Seth misses Cena with the briefcase and Cena with an Attitude Adjustment on Rollins.

Reed and Bron attack Cena and punch him. Penta's music plays and he makes his way to the ring and Bron goes after him while Reed continues his attack on Cena. Penta with a super kick to Bron but Bron with a back drop on the ramp. Sami Zayn's music plays and the fans explode.

Zayn comes down and punches Bron and they fight toward the back. Penta with a cross body off the ramp onto Bron while Sami holds him. Punk pushes Reed off the turnbuckles when he goes for a Tsunami on Cena. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment to Reed.

Cena and Punk remain in the ring while everyone else is napping at ringside or by the stage. Punk offers his hand to Cena and they hug. Cena with the Elimination Chamber stare and he goes for the kick to the midsection. Punk goes for GTS and Seth hits Punk with the briefcase and hits the Stomp. Cena makes the cover and the referee springs to life to make the count. Cena retains. That's how WWE Night Of Champions wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: John Cena

Results provided by our live results partner Rajah.com