Tony Khan Anticipates 2025 as AEW's Best Year Yet

While appearing on the Battleground podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the company's prospects in 2025. He stated, “There is a very good perception about AEW in 2025. The company is doing great shows. This feels like the best year ever in AEW.”

He added, “This whole year has been a huge uptick for AEW on TV. When you factor in the additional fans watching on streaming on the simulcast, it’s just going fantastic for us. There is a great perception about AEW. It’s a great time to work here. It’s also a lot of fun. It’s a fun place to work. It’s a great place to apply your trade as a wrestler and we’re looking for the very best. This is where the best wrestle. AEW has the best wrestlers in the world and we want to keep it that way. It’s a very high bar to reach this roster and we want to maintain the quality.”