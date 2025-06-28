CM Punk's 'Basic Punkanomics' Rap Slams John Cena on WWE Smackdown

CM Punk took aim at John Cena during WWE Smackdown, adopting a retro Cena vibe to deliver a rap that mocked Cena's past while hinting at their upcoming match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

Punk interrupted Cena in the main event, sporting a jersey and chain, coming down to the ring to deliver a verse addressing Cena's prior comments about Punk's iconic “pipebomb” promo. Punk's rap highlighted Cena's shortcomings and called out his tendency to remain stagnant in the ring.

The full text of Punk’s rap is below (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):“Don’t adjust your television set, your eyes are working just right. This clown plagiarized my pipebomb so now I’m stealing Word Life You had to rip me off to cut your best promo To distract from the fact that we all see you move in slow mo Remember when you used to rap, yeah, you deserve all the criticism, you’re like a Temu Macklemore, but with Mackleless rhythm He said I’m a problem, he called me a player hater Let’s be honest, John Cena has buried more talent than The Undertaker That’s why he’s the champ and he went and lost all his respect Hey, John, I get it, I’d retire too if this place re-hired my ex If you never said your prayers, ate your vitamins or fixed your bald spot, you wouldn’t be a pro wrestler, you’d be a Boston mall cop He gets good movie roles, that much is a fact, but when we see Batista act, we realize John ain’t that Same shirt, same hat, your persona stays tragic You’re like a fish-belly white Hulk Hogan but somehow more problematic When it comes to Best in the World, I’m your vessel Millions chant my name and at you they chant, ‘You can’t wrestle’ Get it in while you can, in six months he’ll be gone and I’ll still be here having fun He won’t have time for you little people anymore, he’ll be busy washing underwear for James Gunn He’s a superhero now, he words for DC, but no matter how hard you try, you’ll still always be The Marine to me That’s straight to DVD, you better find a PS3, I now understand ‘You can’t see me’ It’s a hell of a catchphrase John, but now it’s all done because we all see you and we’re looking at a washed-up bum 14 years ago today, I dropped the legendary pipebomb and you tried to make it all about you because that’s what you do, John You’re a leech, you’re a phony, you’re a fraud, you’re an ass kiss 17-time world champion, but ain’t never been in my class Before you go, John, there’s one more wish to make Tomorrow night, you’re going to lose to Kendrick because bitch, you’re my Drake”