AEW Set to Return to Hammerstein Ballroom This December

AEW is bringing back holiday cheer to the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this December. According to WrestleVotes, the promotion plans to return to this legendary venue, which hosted beloved episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage during last year's holiday season.

In a recent Q&A, WrestleVotes stated, “I’ve learned through sources that they’re going to return to the Manhattan Center, the Hammerstein Ballroom once again this December like they did last year, to rave reviews. So New York City around the holidays , AEW will be back in the Hammerstein Ballroom for a few episodes of their TV.” This aligns with sentiments from AEW President Tony Khan, who has expressed enthusiasm about future events in this storied location.