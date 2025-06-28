×
Triple H Announces WWE Title Change on SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2025
Triple H Announces WWE Title Change on SmackDown

WWE COO Triple H has discussed the title change during the June 27 SmackDown episode, held before Night of Champions at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Giulia challenged Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship and emerged victorious in her third SmackDown match.

Triple H congratulated Giulia on Twitter, sharing a photo and video, stating, “She’s taken SmackDown by storm, and now has the gold to prove it… Congratulations Giulia.” Giulia becomes the third-ever WWE Women’s US Champion, following Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega.

This win marks Giulia's second title reign in WWE, having previously held the NXT Women’s Championship for 63 days earlier this year.

