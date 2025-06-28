WWE Smackdown Results - June 27, 2025

It's the final SmackDown before Night of Champions! On the card we have a WWE Tag Team Championship Match with The Street Profits defending their gold against The Wyatt Sicks, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton puts her title on the line against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match, Giulia looks to take Zelina Vega's United States Championship when they go at it one on one, John Cena addresses Riyadh and the WWE Universe before fighting CM Punk at Night of Champions and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, The Street Profits, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Jade Cargill, and Asuka are all shown arriving to, or already at the arena.

At ringside, Cody Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Before Rhodes can get a word out, Randy Orton's music hits and he comes out to the ring to join Rhodes. The King of the Ring crown is front and center in the ring and both Rhodes and Orton wait for the crowd to stop singing Orton's theme song and stare at each other in the ring. Orton starts first and says he has something to talk about with Rhodes but he first wants to address Rhodes taking on Jey Uso for his semi-finals match and says their match was one hell of a match - the feed freezes and we cut to a break.

I'm guessing there is some sort of technical issue going on from WWE and Netflix side as we are still on break and the feeds cut after they froze. Live results will definitely be updated once Netflix gets their poop in a group.

Wade Barrett and Michael Cole apologize for the technical difficulties and we are back on.

Backstage, Solo Siko talks to JC Mateo. He tells Mateo to show Jimmy Uso what it's like to be all by himself and this is Uso's last chance to join their faction.

Match 1: Jimmy Uso -vs- JC Mateo w/Solo Sikoa

The bell rings and Mateo gets Uso on his back and smacks him against the turnbuckles. Mateo punches out Uso and Uso fights back with chops and punches. Mateo takes down Uso with a clothesline and then punches Uso. Uso clocks Mateo and sends him out of the ring. Mateo is kicked off the apron and Uso goes for a suicide dive and stops because Sikoa stands in front of Mateo and we cut to commercial break.

We come back to SmackDown, Mateo has Uso in the corner and then runs into a kick by Uso. Uso starts chopping Mateo and kicks him from the corner again. Uso comes off the top rope and Mateo catches Uso and slams him down with a sidewalk slam and then punches him. Mateo hits a standing Moonsault and covers Uso for a two count. Uso hits a corkscrew splash on Mateo and both men are laid out. Uso kicks and punches Mateo and then goes for a Samoan Drop but Uso can't connect. Uso kicks Mateo in the head and hits a running hip attack in the corner to Mateo. Uso superkicks Mateo out of the ring and then hits a suicide dive on Mateo outside of the ring. Sikoa tries to get involved and Uso kicks him off and then goes to hit the Uso Splash on Mateo but can't. Mateo hits Tour of the Islands and gets the win.

Winner: JC Mateo

After the match, Sikoa goes to help Uso up and asks him if he's ready to come back and puts his arms out to hug Uso. Uso slaps Sikoa and Mateo attacks Uso from behind. Sikoa and Mateo go to double team Uso and Jacob Fatu runs out and dismantles JC Mateo and then locks eyes with Sikoa. Fatu goes after Sikoa who rolls out of the ring avoiding Fatu. Fatu then moonsaults onto Mateo and then stands face to face with Jimmy Uso. Sikoa goes to attack Fatu from behind, and Uso pushes Fatu out of the way and superkicks Sikoa. Fatu and Uso stand in the ring as Sikoa and Mateo leave.

Backstage, DIY talk about Wyatt Sicks with the tag team division. Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza, and Fraxiom are backstage with DIY. They talk about Wyatt Sicks destroying the tag division. Nick Aldis comes by and Aldis is asked why he gave The Wyatts a title shot. Aldis says he will do something about it and asks Andrade to find a tag partner to take on DIY. DIY gets pissed.

Giulia cuts a video promo on Zelina Vega and Vega responds with a video promo.

Match 2 - Women's United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega(c) -vs- Giulia

Vega takes down Giulia off the bell and goes for a quick cover. The women trade pinning attempts and then both start kicking each other. Giulia slams down Vega and suplexes her. Vega kicks Giulia off the top rope sending her to the outside. Vega comes off the middle rope and hits a moonsault on Giulia outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

Back to the match, Giulia headbutts Vega and then hits a top rope missile dropkick on Vega and then covers her for a near fall. Giulia gets Vega in a submission hold and then slams her face down to the mat and covers Vega for a near fall. Vega sends Giulia into the steel steps and then hits a meteora on Giulia against the steps. The women trade punches in the ring and Vega takes down Giulia with some clotheslines and a back elbow. Vega hits a knee on Giulia and slams her into the turnbuckles. Vega hits a double knee followed by a middle rope meteora. Vega covers Giulia for a two count and then climbs the ropes. Giulia catches her on the top rope and climbs up with her. Giulia hits a double underhook suplex from the top rope and Vega kicks Giulia and hits Code Red and covers Giulia. Giulia reaches the ropes and the pin is broken. Vegan climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault and Giulia moves out of the way. Giulia kicks Vega a couple times and then slams down Vega with a Northern Lights Bomb and gets the win.

Winner and NEW Women's United States Champion: Giulia

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are backstage. Flair says she doesn't need friends and Bliss tells her they can be allies and not have to be friends.

We come back from commercial break and Wade Barrett is in the ring with the Queen of the Ring crown. Barrett invites Jade Cargill and Asuka to the ring. Barrett asks Cargill about her upcoming match. Cargill says she has purpose and she plans on taking the crown, the title and the throne. Asuka tells Cargill that while she may be strong, power isn't everything. Asuka says she has skill and experience and asks Cargill if she knows who she is, she's Asuka and no one is ready for Asuka. Cargill tells Asuka she's going to regret - and Naomi interrupts them. Naomi says she has all the power with her MitB briefcase. Naomi reminds Cargill that it brings her pure pleasure to ruin Cargill's biggest night like she's been ruining Cargill's life. Cargill pushes Asuka aside and goes after Naomi and Naomi retreats. Asuka then beats up Cargill and leaves her laying in the ring as Naomi talks trash to a fallen Cargill.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis talk backstage about the women's tag titles. Aleister Black comes in and asks for a rematch. R-Truth runs in and says he wants John Cena. Aldis says Cena is here today for CM Punk and not Truth. Truth says he's here for Cena and he'll take care of it himself. Aldis tells Black he will take care of his issue.

Match 3: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) -vs- Andrade & Rey Fenix

Andrade and Ciampa start off and Andrade gets Ciampa in a waist lock. Ciampa breaks free but Andrade chops him and tags in Fenix. Gargano runs in and DIY is double teamed by Fenix and Andrade. Andrade and Fenix both come off the top rope and splash onto DIY outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

We're back and Ciampa covers Fenix for a two count and then hits an elbow and stomps on him. Gargano is tagged in and then Ciampa is tagged back in and Fenix is double teamed. Fenix knocks Gargano out of the ring and then kicks down Ciampa. Fenix goes to tag Andrade but Gargano pulls Andrade off the apron. Ciampa takes down Fenix and covers him for a two count. Ciampa and Gargano double team Fenix and Ciampa then chops Fenix in the corner. Fenix walks the ropes and kicks Ciampa in the face. Gargano and Andrade are tagged in. Andrade takes down Gargano with a Dragon Screw and then knocks Ciampa out of the ring. Andrade misses a meteora and Gargano is caught and dropped. Andrade hits a reverse tornado DDT and covers Gargano for a near fall. Ciampa is tagged in and Andrade is double teamed, Ciampa covers Andrade who kicks out of the pin and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, all four men are laid out in the ring. Gargano and Andrade punch each other in the corner and Gargano climbs the ropes, Andrade joins him and goes to hit a superplex but Gargano blocks it. Gargano tries for a sunset flip, but Andrade flips out of it and hits a meteora on Gargano and hits a moonsaults and tries to get the win. Fenix and Ciampa battle and end up out of the ring. Andrade and Gargano trade punches in the ring. Fenix is tagged in who hits a moonsault to a bridging suplex and covers Gargano for a near fall. Gargano rolls up Fenix for a near fall and Gargano hits a Poisonrana and Ciampa is tagged in. DIY hits Fairytale Ending and Fenix kicks out of the pin. Ciampa hits a underhook backstabber and covers Fenix for a two count. All four men now fight in the ring. Fenix and Andrade double team Ciampa and Andrade hits The Message on Ciampa and get the win.

Winners: Rey Fenix & Andrade

R-Truth is in the ring. Truth asks for some respect on his name and calls out John Cena. Aleister Black shows up behind him and hits Black Mass on Truth. He tells Truth that they are even now.

Byron Saxton catches up with The Street Profits. He asks them if they have a game plan for their match against The Wyatt Sicks. Montez Ford says they've fought hard for their titles, and they won't let them go that easy. Angelo Dawkins says they're going to approach this threat and destroy it. B-Fab comes by and says she has their back.

Aleister Black walks backstage and comes across Damian Priest. Priest tells Black that next time he should attack someone face to face and things will be different. Carmelo Hayes comes by and tells Priest to mind his own business and let R-Truth handle his own business. Priest tells Hayes to get lost.

Match 4 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits(c) (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) -vs- Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy w/The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross)

Ford and Lumis starts the bout. Ford kicks down Lumis and Gacy is tagged in. Ford is double teamed and Gacy senton's onto Ford and covers until Dawkins breaks the pin. Los Garza, DIY, Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns come down to ringside. Gacy hits a springboard clothesline and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Tag Title Match, Lumis covers Ford for a near fall as we come back from commercial. Lumis puts Ford in a chin lock, Ford breaks the hold and kicks Lumis. Lumis and Ford clotheslines each other and take each other down while colliding with each other. Gacy and Dawkins are tagged in and Dawkins takes down Gacy with a spinning elbow. Gacy headbutts Dawkins and Los Garza take Lumis out of the ring. Dawkins runs out and throws Lumis into Los Garza. DIY attack The Profits and the match ends.

Winner by DQ: The Street Profits

After the match the tag teams attack Lumis and Gacy and Erick Rowan runs in and and takes out most of the teams. Fraxiom and MCMG take out Erick Rowan. Uncle Howdy hits Sister Abigail on Axiom and The Street Profits come in and take out Uncle Howdy. Dawkins and Ford suicide dive on all the teams outside of the ring.

After the match the tag teams attack Lumis and Gacy and Erick Rowan runs in and and takes out most of the teams. Fraxiom and MCMG take out Erick Rowan. Uncle Howdy hits Sister Abigail on Axiom and The Street Profits come in and take out Uncle Howdy. Dawkins and Ford suicide dive on all the teams outside of the ring.

Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso talk in the parking lot. They both say they don't need each other's help. Uso says he respects Fatu and Fatu says if he gets in where he fits in they won't have an issue.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) -vs- Nia Jax

Before the bell, Jax attacks Stratton and then throws her into the turnbuckle. Jax takes the pad off the turnbuckle and Stratton sends Jax out of the ring. The fight spills out of the ring. Stratton sends Jax into the steel steps. Stratton comes off the apron and collides with the steps and Jax clears off the announce table. Jax Samoan Drops Stratton onto the announce desk and we cut to a commercial.

We are back, and Stratton beats Jax outside the ring with a kendo stick. Jax gets back in the ring and Stratton comes off the top rope and hits a cross body on Jax. Stratton goes to the other side of the ring and climbs the ropes and hits a Swanton Bomb on Jax. Stratton kicks down Jax and hits a double kick on Jax. Jax gets Stratton on her shoulders and slams her face first into the exposed turnbuckle. Jax crushes Stratton in the corner and then knocks Stratton out of the ring. Jax slams Stratton's head into the steel steps and Stratton gets back on her feet before the ten count. Jax drives Stratton into the barricades and then places Stratton on a table outside the ring. Jax gets on the apron and splashes off the apron through Stratton through the table. Jax takes out more tables from under the ring and we got to commercial break.

Back on SmackDown, Jax bulldozes Stratton down to the mat outside the ring and then drives her into the barricade. Stratton gets a chair and hits Jax in the stomach and then hits her over her spine. Back in the ring, Jax starts beating Stratton with the chair and then drags her to the corner. Jax hits the Annihilator on Stratton and then hits another with a steel chair on Stratton. Stratton gets back on her feet and Jax smokes her with a kendo stick and then sets up a table in the corner of the ring. Jax gets Stratton on her shoulders and then climbs the ropes, Stratton counters and powerbombs Jax through the table and both women are laid out. Both women get back on their feet at a 9 count and Naomi runs down with her briefcase. Stratton clocks Naomi with her briefcase and then hits Jax with the case. Stratton moonsaults onto both Naomi and Jax. Naomi rolls out of the ring and Jax elbows Stratton and then tries to suplex Stratton off the apron through two tables outside the ring. Stratton counters and hits Jax with the briefcase sending Jax through the two tables. Jax is down for the full 10 count giving Stratton the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton

John Cena's music hits and SmackDown's final segment is underway. Cena makes his way out to the ring. Cena says he's a winner and CM Punk is a loser. Cena says after Night of Champions, Punk is done and there is nothing he can do about it. Cena's old theme hits and CM Punk comes out dressed as Cena from his Dr of Thuganomics gimmick. Punk gets on the mic and says Cena stole his pipe bomb so he's ripping off Cena. Punk does a little rap on Cena. Punk says Cena has buried talent and doesn't blame Cena for retiring since WWE hired his ex back. Punk stumbles on his words and tells Cena that Batista is a better actor than him. Punk takes shots at Cena's film career and calls Cena washed up. He calls Cena a leech and phoney. He tells Cena he will lose to Kendrick tomorrow and Cena is Punk's Drake. Punk drops the mic and poses on the barricades as Cena looks on and the show goes off the air.

Results provided by our live coverage partner, Rajah.com