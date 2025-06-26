TNA iMPACT Results - June 26, 2025

TNA iMPACT starts ... NOW!

Joe Hendry Opens The Show

Joe Hendry makes his way to the ring to kick off the show. Hendry thanks the fans for sticking with him over the last couple of tough months.

Whenever Hendry has had challenges, he knows the fans have his back and he appreciates it. The reason that he gets along with the fans is because they are honest with each other.

Therefore, he has to be honest right now – he lost. He lost to Trick Williams. He lost the TNA World Championship to someone who doesn’t work in TNA and it’s painful.

Hendry says it would be easy to pack his bags and go home so that he doesn’t have to face the pain. It’s the fans, though, that keep him coming back to work.

Trick Williams has something that belongs to Hendry and TNA. The title belongs to the fans. It was the fans that put Hendry in the position that he’s in.

Hendry worked so hard to get to TNA and the fans put him in the main events and on WWE PLEs. The fans helped Hendry and TNA make history. Hendry is going to try something since the fans believe. He asks the fans to help him get his redemption.

Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

After a quick Killer Kelly segment backstage, the show heads to a break. When it returns, The Nemeths and The Rascalz make their respective ring walks.

Zachary Wentz will be going one-on-one against Ryan Nemeth in the first match of the evening. The match is given a few minutes to develop, and despite interference from Nic at ringside, Wentz gets the win.

Winner: Zachary Wentz

Trick Williams Talks Joe Hendry & AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana

Gia Miller is backstage with Trick Williams. He is asked about his title defense against Joe Hendry being made official for TNA Slammiversary. He claims he's ready for the Irish boy and predicts AJ Francis to beat Mike Santana in their Street Fight later in the show.

TNA Knockouts Title No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

The entrances begin for the TNA Knockouts Title No. 1 Contender battle royal. The show heads to a break. When the show returns, Masha Slamovich issues a chain match challenge to Killer Kelly for their scheduled title match next week.

Arianna Grace runs in and says she's working on something big but can't say what it is yet. Inside the iMPACT Zone, the bell sounds and the battle royal begins. Instantly we see The Elegance Brand and The IInspiration eliminate each other.

The match continues through two commercial breaks and in the end, we are down to Tessa Blanchard and Indi Hartwell. It seemed they were fighting for the win until Ash comes from under the ring and eliminates them. Replays show she went under the ropes when Elegance Brand and The IInspiration were bumped early on.

After the match, Masha Slamovich comes out to stare down one of two future title defenses she knows about for sure, with Killer Kelly next week and now Ash as well. WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jane's theme hits and out she comes as well. All three stare each other down.

Winner: Ash By Elegance

Call To Arms

Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler

After a quick backstage segment where Mance Warner is confronted by Steve Maclin as they are on a collision course over the TNA International Championship, we head to a break. When the show returns, Mustafa Ali comes out with The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz.

Awkwardly enough, Ali settles in the ring, and then Skyler does after him, with the same music playing the entire time. Steelz ties both guys to the ropes per the rules of this unique match.

Ali takes out scissors and cuts his rope. Ali hits a running dropkick on Skyler and then stomps down on him in the corner. Ali chokes Skyler with his boot. Skyler pushes Ali off and then hits a back elbow. They exchange chops and Skyler hits a leaping knee.

Ali charges the corner, but is lifted to the apron. Ali rips Skyler down by the hair and climbs to the top rope. Ali jumps at Skyler, but John moves out of the way and lifts Ali over the top rope to the floor. Hotch passes Skyler the scissors and Skyler cuts his rope. Steelz hides the scissors.

Ali gets back in the ring and hits a knee. Skyler shakes it off and hits a leg lariat. Skyler charges the corner, but Ali slips to the apron. Ali goes for a rolling move, but Skyler counters it into a DDT. Skyler climbs to the top rope, but Ali cuts him off and superkicks him on the apron.

Ali hits the ropes, but Skyler hits a slingshot spear for a two count. Ali slips behind Skyler and chokes him with the ropes. Ali sends Skyler hard into the corner and climbs to the top rope. Ali hits a 450 Splash for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Cedric Alexander Confronts Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali goes to the floor and gets a chair. Jason Hotch gets in his face and tells him to put the chair down. Ali tosses the chair down, but then sends Hotch into the ring post. Tasha Steelz asks Ali to stop what he’s doing. Ali rolls Hotch into the ring. Ali gets into the ring with the chair.

Ali lifts the chair to hit Hotch and Skyler, but Steelz gets in the way. Ali lifts the chair to hit her, but…Cedric Alexander’s music hits! Alexander gets into the ring and tries to talk down Ali. Ali drops the chair and tells Steelz to get up.

Ali grabs Steelz’s hand and tries to leave the ring. Alexander grabs Steelz’s other hand, which stops Ali. Ali gets in Alexander’s face, but The Great Hands get up to back up Alexander and Steelz. Ali backs off and leaves the ring. Ali stares down Alexander as he heads to the back.

* The end of the tag team match between Matt Cardona and The Home Town Man vs. The System is shown. After the match, Cardona and Myers stared each other down before The System beat down The Home Town Man and Cardona. Myers wouldn’t go after Cardona.

* The System is in the back. Moose says that Leon Slater will be in the biggest match of his whole career at Slammiversary. For Moose, though, it’s just another Sunday. Matt Cardona interrupts and wants to know what The System’s issue is. Eddie Edwards says that Cardona doesn’t even work in TNA and doesn’t have a problem beating his spray tan off of him. Edwards is going to talk to Santino Marella. The System walks away, with Myers exiting last after a brief look at Cardona.

The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

Jeff Hardy and Travis Williams start things off with a lock up. Jeff grabs an arm and works it over. Jeff flips Williams over and hits a dropkick to the back. Matt Hardy tags in and The Hardys hit a double back elbow and a double elbow drop. Judas Icarus rushes in and eats a hip toss. The Hardys both stomp down on Williams in the corner. They pop him up and Jeff slams him down. Icarus breaks up the pin. Matt strikes Williams and hits the ropes, but Icarus gets a knee up on Matt’s back. Williams distracts the referee, which allows Young to pull Matt to the floor. Young takes a shot at Matt and Williams hits a flying knee from the apron. Williams rolls Matt back into the ring and gets a two count.

Icarus tags in and sends Matt to the ropes. Williams hits a knee and Icarus clotheslines Matt for a two count. Matt is sent to the floor and Williams tags in. Travis distracts the referee and Young takes a shot at Matt. Williams grabs Matt on the apron, but Matt pulls Williams’ head down over the top rope. Young tries to grab Matt again, but the referee sees it and ejects Young from ringside. Young goes crazy, causing multiple referees and officials to come out to get him to the back.

Jeff tags in and he hits a flurry of strikes on Icarus. Williams tries to break up a pin, but Jeff moves and Williams falls onto Icarus. Icarus grabs a sleeper and Williams hits a dropkick on Jeff. Matt works Williams over on the outside and gets into the ring. The Hardys hit the Plot Twist on Icarus and Jeff climbs to the top rope. Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb for the win!

Winners: The Hardys

Leon Slater Ready To Make History At TNA Slammiversary

Jeff Hardy calls out his favorite wrestler, Leon Slater. Matt Hardy says that Slater has been working hard every day. Slater is a future star and is on the road to Slammiversary. At Slammiversary, Slater will become a record breaker. Slater will become the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in the history of TNA. The Hardys know Slater will do it. The crowd chants for Slater.

Slater thanks The Hardys and says that he won’t just show up at Slammiversary - he’s going to show out. He’s going to live forever in New York or die trying. Yeah, Slater is doing it for himself, but also his mom, little sister, and the fans. On top of all that, Slater is going to win to make The Hardys proud. He’s been hearing Moose talk about being the greatest TNA X-Division Champion of all-time. Moose better get ready for the toughest night of his life. Moose has a match up next, so Slater is going to join the commentary table to get a closer look at him.

* A commercial airs for TNA in Rhode Island on July 24-25. iMPACT! will be live on July 24th.

TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Shane Sabre vs. Jake Painter

Moose grabs a microphone and says that he needs a warm up for Slammiversary. In the spirit of the X-Division, he requested a Triple Threat Match to show Leon Slater what to expect in the biggest match of his career.

Moose hits Shane Sabre with a big boot. Jake Painter goes after Moose, but he hits Painter with a big boot, as well. Moose chops Sabre in the corner. Moose chops Painter in the opposite corner. Moose goes after Sabre’s eyes and then whips him across the ring into Painter.

Moose charges into the corner, but both of his opponents move. Painter and Sabre send Moose to the ropes, but Moose hits a double clothesline. Moose powerbombs Painter. Moose hits a pop up powerbomb on Sabre with Sabre landing on Painter. Moose sends Sabre to the floor and spears Painter for the win.

Moose rains down punches on Jake Painter until Leon Slater gets into the ring. Slater gets in Moose’s face and they have words. Moose raises up the TNA X-Division Championship belt and leaves the ring.

Winner: Moose

Street Fight

Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

AJ Francis brings a trash can filled with weapons to the ring. KC Navarro has his own Penthouse Table near the commentary table. Mike Santana slides into the ring and goes right after AJ Francis. They exchange strikes until Francis goozles Santana.

Santana fights it off and clotheslines Francis to the floor. Santana hits a running kick through the ropes and then pulls out a table from under the ring. Santana sets up the table next to the ring and then makes his way back towards Francis.

Francis grabs Santana, but Mike fights it off and hits a running big boot that sends Francis over the guardrail and into the crowd. Santana punches Francis a couple of times until Francis sends Santana into the barricade in front of the stands. Francis hits Santana with a garbage can.

Francis stalks Santana, but Mike grabs him and sends him into the barricade in front of the stands. Santana charges at Francis, but is caught and is dropped throat first onto the steel barricade in front of the stands. Santana shakes it off and punches Francis.

Santana throws a garbage can at Francis and then clotheslines him back over the guardrail to the ringside. Santana uses the guardrail to hit a springboard forearm. Francis shakes it off, though, and catches Santana. Francis throws Santana into the ring post and then stands on him.

Francis grabs a chair and a trash can lid from under the ring. Francis throws the chair into the ring and then hits Santana with the trash can lid. Santana is hit again by the trash can lid and then choked by Francis on the steel steps. Santana starts to fight back, but Francis cuts him off with a kick.

Francis slams Santana onto the floor and then sends him back into the ring. Francis grabs another chair from under the ring and gets into the ring with it. Francis hits a downed Santana with the chair. Francis chokes Santana with the chair. Francis sits down on the chair and jaws at Santana. Santana fires up and forearms Francis.

Santana kicks Francis, but AJ shakes it off and slams Santana onto the chair for a two count. Francis chokes Santana on the middle rope and then hits him with a trash can. Francis puts the trash can over Santana’s head and body and hits Tennessee Whiskey.

Francis gets back into the ring and Santana starts to fight back. Santana rolls under a clothesline and throws the trash can at Francis. Francis rolls to the floor and Santana hits a dive over the top rope. Santana sends Francis into the steel steps and then grabs a second table from under the ring.

Santana sets up the second table next to the first one and then heads towards Francis. Francis goozles Santana and lifts him up. Santana is able to fight out of it and lands on the apron. Santana hits a moonsault on Francis. Santana rolls Francis into the ring and climbs to the top rope.

Santana goes for a frog splash, but Francis moves out of the way. Santana rolls through and hits a Rolling Buck Fifty. Santana sets up two chairs so that they face each other and hits Francis with a Death Valley Driver onto them for a two count. Santana charges Francis in the corner, but is lifted to the apron.

Francis clotheslines Santana on the apron and then lifts him up. Santana wiggles out and hits Francis with a big boot. Santana lifts up Francis and hits a Death Valley Driver on him from the apron through the tables. Trick Williams runs out from the back, but Joe Hendry’s music hits right away.

Hendry and Williams exchange strikes and fight up the ramp. They make their way to the back as Santana rolls Francis back into the ring. Santana climbs to the top rope and hits a Papi Splash for a two count. Santana goes for Spin the Block, but Francis hits the TFL.

Francis goes for the Down Payment, but Santana punches Francis. Santana goes for a hurricanrana, but Francis holds on and hits a Styles Clash for a two count. Francis calls Navarro over. Navarro gives Francis a sip of champagne and puts the bottle in the corner.

Francis charges at Santana. Santana ducks and grabs the bottle. Santana hits Spin the Block with the bottle for the win. After the match, Mike Santana grabs a microphone and says that he has worked hard to get to where he is today. He thanks the fans. Santana is not called the standard of TNA for nothing.

When the TNA World Championship is mentioned, his name has to be mentioned, too. Santana says that he wants to be a part of the main event at Slammiversary. He says that Santino Marella knows what to do and that Marella owes him one. Santana is not going to New York to lose. The show wraps up after this. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Mike Santana

Results provided by our live results partner, Rajah.com