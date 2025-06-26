×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Reportedly in Motion Ahead of SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Reportedly in Motion Ahead of SummerSlam

Roman Reigns may soon be making his return to WWE television, with new internal rumblings suggesting “The Tribal Chief” could be back in time for SummerSlam. Reigns has not appeared on WWE programming since the April 21 edition of Monday Night Raw, which followed the events of WrestleMania 41.

WrestleVotes has reported that Reigns' name has resurfaced in backstage discussions, a strong sign that plans for his return are underway.

“It seems that time of year again, Roman Reigns’ return is on the horizon,” the account posted on X. “Sources indicate his name has popped up internally in recent weeks, typically signaling the wheels are in motion for a return heading into the biggest party of the summer.”

Reigns has been off television after a dramatic attack at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, which occurred just one night after Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania.

Since then, Rollins has continued to bring up Reigns in promos, keeping their long-running rivalry simmering during his absence. As SummerSlam approaches, all signs now point to a major return that could shake up the landscape once again.

We will continue to follow any developments on Roman Reigns' WWE return.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy