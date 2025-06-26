Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Reportedly in Motion Ahead of SummerSlam

Roman Reigns may soon be making his return to WWE television, with new internal rumblings suggesting “The Tribal Chief” could be back in time for SummerSlam. Reigns has not appeared on WWE programming since the April 21 edition of Monday Night Raw, which followed the events of WrestleMania 41.

WrestleVotes has reported that Reigns' name has resurfaced in backstage discussions, a strong sign that plans for his return are underway.

“It seems that time of year again, Roman Reigns’ return is on the horizon,” the account posted on X. “Sources indicate his name has popped up internally in recent weeks, typically signaling the wheels are in motion for a return heading into the biggest party of the summer.”

Reigns has been off television after a dramatic attack at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, which occurred just one night after Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania.

Since then, Rollins has continued to bring up Reigns in promos, keeping their long-running rivalry simmering during his absence. As SummerSlam approaches, all signs now point to a major return that could shake up the landscape once again.

We will continue to follow any developments on Roman Reigns' WWE return.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member