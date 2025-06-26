SiriusXM Launching 24/7 Pro Wrestling Channel This July

Wrestling fans are about to get their own nonstop radio destination. Beginning July 1, SiriusXM is launching Pro Wrestling Nation, a brand-new 24/7 channel completely devoted to pro wrestling content, marking a major shakeup in its sports programming lineup.

The announcement was made during Thursday’s episode of Busted Open, which recently trended on social media thanks to a grassroots viral push by its hosts and listeners. Channel 156 will be the new home for wrestling coverage, taking over from the current Fight Nation channel.

Busted Open Radio will anchor the new lineup with live broadcasts every day from 9 AM to noon Eastern. The show’s After Dark edition is also getting a boost, expanding to five nights a week. Two of those nights will be hosted by former F4W personality Denise Salcedo. The main show will also replay daily at 4 PM Eastern.

In a standout addition, WWE’s Natalya will debut her own program, The Hart Beat, airing Thursdays at 11 AM Eastern. It will replace the usual third hour of Busted Open on that day.

SiriusXM has confirmed additional programming for Pro Wrestling Nation, including:

Notsam Wrestling Live with Sam Roberts: Monday to Thursday, 12–2 PM Eastern

Cheap Heat Live with Peter Rosenberg: Fridays, 12–2 PM Eastern

Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman: Weekdays, 2–4 PM Eastern

Dave LaGreca, the voice of Busted Open, has also signed a new multi-year extension in celebration of the new channel's launch.

The Busted Open Radio podcast and its Monday-exclusive Master’s Class podcast will remain active.

However, the channel launch comes with some tough news. Pro Wrestling Nation will replace Fight Nation, a long-standing hub for both wrestling and combat sports content. With the shift, MMA and boxing-focused shows like MMA Today and At The Fights will be displaced. RJ Clifford, a co-host of MMA Today and 15-year SiriusXM veteran, confirmed the transition on X. At this time, it remains unclear how many staff members will be affected by the restructuring.