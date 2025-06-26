Pat McAfee Explains WWE Commentary Absence

Pat McAfee, one of WWE's most recognizable voices on commentary, has been notably absent from Monday Night Raw for the past three weeks. On the June 25 edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter addressed his absence, revealing he has stepped away from WWE for now to recharge and refocus.

“I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very very thankful,” McAfee explained.

McAfee has been involved with WWE since 2018 and began making regular commentary appearances in 2021. His commentary schedule typically excludes football season, during which he focuses on his sports media commitments. Outside of football months, McAfee is usually a fixture on weekly WWE programming.

In his absence, WWE has made temporary changes to the Raw broadcast team. On the June 9 episode, Michael Cole was joined by SmackDown’s Wade Barrett. For the two most recent weeks, Corey Graves filled in. Graves, a long-time main roster commentator, has been a regular voice on NXT in 2025, working alongside Vic Joseph.

The full segment from The Pat McAfee Show where he discusses his WWE status is available to watch now.