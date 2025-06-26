Why Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis Had a QR Code on His WWE NXT Gear

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis caught fans’ attention during a recent episode of WWE NXT, not for a big win or promo, but because of his unusual ring gear. Adonis stepped into the ring sporting attire that featured a visible QR code stitched right onto it, sparking curiosity across social media.

According to WrestleTalk, the code links directly to Adonis’ Venmo profile, inviting fans to send money directly to the former Hit Row member. The unique move blends self-promotion and fan interaction, and it quickly became a talking point online.

Adonis, a former Army serviceman, first joined WWE in 2019 and was part of the original Hit Row stable. He was released in 2021 but returned with the group in 2022. In January 2025, he expanded his presence to TNA Wrestling, debuting at the Genesis pay-per-view under the WWE-TNA collaboration banner.

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis wrestled his match with a QR Code on his tights



It links to his Venmo account 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LFwPInTQt8 , WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 25, 2025

