TNA Slammiversary to Feature Four-Team Tag Title Ladder War

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
TNA Slammiversary to Feature Four-Team Tag Title Ladder War

TNA Slammiversary is shaping up to be a high-stakes event, and while not officially confirmed by the company, Matt Hardy has revealed that he and his brother Jeff will be competing for the TNA Tag Team Championships at the July pay-per-view.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Hardy stated that The Hardys will be part of a multi-team ladder match for the titles, joined by First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz). The reigning champions, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, will put their gold on the line in what is expected to be a chaotic and high-flying contest.

For the Hardys, the ladder match stipulation plays right into their legacy. The iconic duo previously held the TNA Tag Team titles for 183 days before losing them to the Nemeth brothers at April's Rebellion event.

First Class is the only team in the match that has never held the tag titles. KC Navarro, however, is currently sidelined with a dislocated knee, and it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for the bout.

Updated TNA Slammiversary Card – Sunday, July 20 – Long Island, New York:

  • TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry

  • TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater

  • TNA Tag Team Championship – Ladder Match: The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

