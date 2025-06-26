AEW Stacks the Card for Dynamite 300 Milestone Event

AEW is preparing for a milestone moment next week as the company gears up to celebrate the 300th episode of Dynamite with several high-profile matches now confirmed, including a championship clash and a long-awaited grudge match.

Following his return on AEW Collision, Kota Ibushi was back in action on Dynamite where he defeated Trent Beretta. The real fireworks came post-match when Ibushi had a heated confrontation with Kazuchika Okada, reigniting a storied rivalry that dates back to their days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AEW later made their next chapter official: Ibushi will go one-on-one with Okada next week on Dynamite 300.

In addition to that blockbuster bout, Mercedes Moné will defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. The match is especially significant for Moné as it marks her 1,000th professional wrestling match. Shirakawa now has the opportunity to ruin the celebration and take the gold in what promises to be a landmark match for both women.

AEW Dynamite 300 airs live on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

