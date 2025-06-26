×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

More AEW Gold on the Horizon? New Titles Waiting in the Wings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
More AEW Gold on the Horizon? New Titles Waiting in the Wings

AEW may soon need a bigger trophy cabinet.

Over the past year, the promotion has quietly crafted two entirely new sets of tag team championships, though they have yet to debut on television. According to a new report by Mark O’Brien of Bodyslam.net, AEW has been working behind the scenes on introducing both Intergenerational Tag Team Titles and Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The Intergenerational Tag Team Titles, designed for father-son or similarly themed pairings, have reportedly influenced creative directions in recent months. Teams such as Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, despite not being blood relatives, have received more focus, aligning with the idea of generational partnerships. The same report suggests that Billy Gunn’s enhanced presence alongside The Acclaimed was also tied to this developing division, although recent tension with Anthony Bowens may signal a shift in their alliance.

There have also been internal conversations about bringing in actual family-based duos. Names floated include legendary tag team Ricky and Kerry Morton and the Von Erich family’s Kevin teaming with one of his sons.

AEW has not stopped there. A Women’s Tag Team Championship has also reportedly been developed, responding to long-standing calls for a fuller women’s tag division. Back in 2022, Saraya voiced her support for the idea, even pitching a possible women-only show. Though she is no longer with AEW, her involvement in tag action with The Outcasts and Harley Cameron may have helped lay the groundwork.

With AEW, ROH, and crossover championships already filling up screen time, it will be interesting to see if these unrevealed titles make their way onto programming soon or stay locked away in Tony Khan’s vault for now.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -


⚡ Related Article Tags

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy