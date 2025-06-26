More AEW Gold on the Horizon? New Titles Waiting in the Wings

AEW may soon need a bigger trophy cabinet.

Over the past year, the promotion has quietly crafted two entirely new sets of tag team championships, though they have yet to debut on television. According to a new report by Mark O’Brien of Bodyslam.net, AEW has been working behind the scenes on introducing both Intergenerational Tag Team Titles and Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The Intergenerational Tag Team Titles, designed for father-son or similarly themed pairings, have reportedly influenced creative directions in recent months. Teams such as Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, despite not being blood relatives, have received more focus, aligning with the idea of generational partnerships. The same report suggests that Billy Gunn’s enhanced presence alongside The Acclaimed was also tied to this developing division, although recent tension with Anthony Bowens may signal a shift in their alliance.

There have also been internal conversations about bringing in actual family-based duos. Names floated include legendary tag team Ricky and Kerry Morton and the Von Erich family’s Kevin teaming with one of his sons.

AEW has not stopped there. A Women’s Tag Team Championship has also reportedly been developed, responding to long-standing calls for a fuller women’s tag division. Back in 2022, Saraya voiced her support for the idea, even pitching a possible women-only show. Though she is no longer with AEW, her involvement in tag action with The Outcasts and Harley Cameron may have helped lay the groundwork.

With AEW, ROH, and crossover championships already filling up screen time, it will be interesting to see if these unrevealed titles make their way onto programming soon or stay locked away in Tony Khan’s vault for now.

