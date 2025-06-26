×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Gage Goldberg Says WWE Is His “Backup Plan” to Football

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
Gage Goldberg Says WWE Is His “Backup Plan” to Football

With Bill Goldberg preparing for his final match, the spotlight is beginning to shift toward the next potential chapter in the Goldberg legacy, his son, Gage. While Gage is currently focused on his football career, he recently spoke to Sportskeeda about the possibility of one day stepping into the WWE ring himself.

“It’s there. It’s a backup plan for sure. Football’s a priority 100%, but it’s a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%.”

Gage has already had a taste of the WWE spotlight. He was present during Goldberg’s return at Survivor Series 2016 and later became part of a storyline in 2021 during his father’s heated feud with Bobby Lashley, even getting physical inside the ring. While the gridiron remains his primary focus, Gage made it clear that professional wrestling remains a serious consideration for the future.

This weekend, fans will see Gage at Saturday Night’s Main Event as Goldberg steps into the ring for his retirement bout against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. With his father’s legacy and title hopes hanging in the balance, Gage will be ringside for a moment that could inspire his own path into the squared circle.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy