Gage Goldberg Says WWE Is His “Backup Plan” to Football

With Bill Goldberg preparing for his final match, the spotlight is beginning to shift toward the next potential chapter in the Goldberg legacy, his son, Gage. While Gage is currently focused on his football career, he recently spoke to Sportskeeda about the possibility of one day stepping into the WWE ring himself.

“It’s there. It’s a backup plan for sure. Football’s a priority 100%, but it’s a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%.”

Gage has already had a taste of the WWE spotlight. He was present during Goldberg’s return at Survivor Series 2016 and later became part of a storyline in 2021 during his father’s heated feud with Bobby Lashley, even getting physical inside the ring. While the gridiron remains his primary focus, Gage made it clear that professional wrestling remains a serious consideration for the future.

This weekend, fans will see Gage at Saturday Night’s Main Event as Goldberg steps into the ring for his retirement bout against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. With his father’s legacy and title hopes hanging in the balance, Gage will be ringside for a moment that could inspire his own path into the squared circle.