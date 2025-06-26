Rhea Ripley Admits She Never Expected Her WWE Success

Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of WWE’s most dominant stars in recent years, but her journey to the top was never one she fully believed in early on.

In a candid conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former Women’s World Champion opened up about her initial doubts, working with The Judgment Day, and how she continues to live with a back injury behind the scenes. Ripley reflected on her early days in Australia’s Riot City Wrestling and how her WWE aspirations were initially shot down.

“I’ve always been someone that likes a challenge, but I never thought that I would be able to make it as far as I’ve come,” Ripley admitted. “Even by the time that I did get signed and I moved to America and I started NXT, I never thought that the name Rhea Ripley would be as big as it is now, and it’s just wild to see, especially the last couple years how much I’ve blown up.”

Despite her fame, Ripley shared that she often forgets how recognizable she has become. Sometimes, being approached or stared at in public catches her off guard, sparking frustration before she realizes why.

“I forget who I am sometimes. I’m walking around and I’m like why are these people looking at me? Do I look like a 13-year-old boy? Just staring at me because I look stupid, what is wrong with me right now? Is my hair staticing to my face or something? Why are they looking at me? And I get mad. I’m like, look away. Take a photo. It’ll last longer. And then I’m like oh sh*t. They probably know who I am.”

Ripley noted that her reactions are not from a place of arrogance but rather a genuine lapse in remembering her celebrity status. She added that if it occurred to her sooner, she would be more welcoming to fans and even offer to take pictures with them.

