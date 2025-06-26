WWE Reportedly Planning Big Push for Aleister Black After SmackDown Return

Aleister Black made a surprise return to WWE on the April 25, 2025 edition of SmackDown, marking his first appearance with the company in four years. His return has sparked a wave of internal buzz, and it appears WWE has big plans for him going forward.

PWInsider.com reports that Black is receiving strong praise behind the scenes, particularly among WWE’s creative team. Discussions are said to be taking place about positioning him for a more prominent role on the SmackDown brand. The report also notes that these conversations are coming from the same sources who had previously indicated that Damian Priest was set for a significant push in 2023, a prediction that came true.

WWE officials are reportedly pleased with Black’s recent in-ring performances as well as the positive response to his merchandise. His recent involvement with top-level names on television was described as intentional and part of a larger effort to build him into a bigger star within the company.

