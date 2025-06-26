Mark Briscoe and Kris Statlander Secure First Entries in AEW All In Casino Gauntlets

AEW has officially confirmed the first entrants for both the men’s and women’s Casino Gauntlet matches set to take place at next month’s All In Texas event, following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

In a high-stakes four-way contest, Mark Briscoe earned the opening spot in the men’s Casino Gauntlet by overcoming stiff competition from Konosuke Takeshita, Roderick Strong, and ROH World Champion Bandido. The finish saw Strong drop Bandido with the End of Heartache, but Briscoe quickly seized the moment, landing his signature Froggy Bow elbow on Strong for the win.

Earlier in the broadcast, MJF announced his participation in an upcoming Casino Gauntlet qualifier set for next week’s Dynamite. However, his announcement was interrupted by Briscoe, who mocked MJF for hogging screen time. The exchange escalated with MJF launching into a verbal tirade, which Briscoe deflected with a jab at MJF’s past , capped off with a crude “kosher pickle” quip.

In the women’s division, Kris Statlander locked in the first entry in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet after pinning Willow Nightingale in a chaotic four-way match also featuring Thunder Rosa and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena. Nightingale appeared to have victory in her grasp until Marina Shafir of the Death Riders caused a distraction. Wheeler Yuta then tried to interfere, only to be leveled by Nightingale. Statlander capitalized on the chaos, hitting Saturday Night Fever to score the pinfall. Although she has been approached by the Death Riders in recent weeks, Statlander has not yet declared any allegiance.

Both Casino Gauntlet matches promise a massive opportunity, as the winners will earn future shots at the AEW World and Women’s World Championships respectively. Holding the early entry position can be a strategic advantage, given the sudden-death nature of the format.

Current AEW All In Texas Line-Up

Saturday, July 12 | Arlington, Texas