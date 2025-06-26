AEW Collision SPOILERS from Kent, Washington

The June 26 edition of AEW Collision was taped the previous night at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington and featured several key storyline developments and matches ahead of next week’s milestone AEW Dynamite 300 event.

FTR and The Outrunners kicked off the taping with an in-ring segment to address their ongoing issues. FTR surprised The Outrunners with a gift – a highlight reel showcasing their past triumphs. The Outrunners wanted a match then and there, but Stokely Hathaway stepped in to deny them, announcing that the match would instead take place on FTR’s terms, specifically at Dynamite 300 on July 2.

In tag team action, Nick Wayne and Christian Cage scored a victory over Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Later in the night, Christian Cage appeared again alongside MVP and made it clear that he and Wayne have their sights set on the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Templario teamed with Brody King to take on Hechicero and Rocky Romero. The duo picked up a decisive win in a hard-hitting contest.

Backstage, Mercedes Mone delivered a fiery promo where she unleashed a string of insults toward Toni Storm, calling her a "mark" and mocking her authenticity. Mone also made it known that her upcoming match against Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite would mark her 1000th career bout and warned Storm to pay close attention. Storm fired back in her own promo, only to be interrupted by Shirakawa, who vowed to defeat Mone for the TBS Championship at Dynamite 300.

Megan Bayne defeated VertVixen in singles competition, while Adam Cole successfully defended his TNT Championship in a hard-fought bout against Josh Alexander.

Queen Aminata picked up a win over Skye Blue, but the celebration was cut short when Julia Hart, Thekla, and Blue attacked her. Tay Conti and Anna Jay rushed out to even the odds, while Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford appeared on the stage, observing the chaos.

In the main event, Kyle Fletcher battled Kyle O’Reilly and walked away with the victory. However, after the bell, Lance Archer attacked O’Reilly. Paragon quickly ran down to make the save, closing the show on a chaotic note.